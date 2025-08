Informations sur Gala Music (MUSIC)

Gala Music is a decentralized platform built on GalaChain that utilizes blockchain technology to offer artists control over their music, while providing listeners and fans with a more rewarding experience that is directly connected to musicians, merchandise, and other exclusive access.

Site officiel : https://music.gala.com/ Livre blanc : https://music.gala.com/Gala_Music_Whitepaper.pdf