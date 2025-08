Informations sur Hiero Terminal (HTERM)

Hiero Terminal is a blockchain-based platform designed to operate cross chain. For Solana and Base ecosystems. The project focuses on creating a robust and scalable decentralized finance (DeFi) solution that supports seamless token swaps, liquidity provision, and ecosystem growth. It aims to empower users with efficient tools for trading and managing digital assets while maintaining transparency and decentralization as core principles.

Site officiel : https://hiero.ai