Tokenomics de HyperChainX (HPX)
Informations sur HyperChainX (HPX)
Hyper is inspired from Great Jugi Tandon https://medium.com/@Hyperchainx/jugi-tandon-nfts-the-inventor-of-the-double-sided-floppy-drive-7d937705b3ed Bridging the Gap between Blockchain & Gaming NFTS and blockchains are the future of gaming, we at HyperChainX are providing a tailored NFT marketplace and gaming platform. Built by gamers. Upcoming "Hypertron” NFT Collection We are proud to announce that our "Hypertron” NFT collection will be available soon on our marketplace. The utility behind this collection is that your able to STAKE your NFT to EARN from every transaction made on our marketplace. Whitelist spots and a affiliate program will be available for this presale soon! In the rising crypto gaming industry there is a need for a fully dedicated NFT marketplace that is focussing on the culture, history and its future! We at HyperChainX know what our targeted audience is and we follow the trends. Thats why we are the best marketplace for creators and collectors in the gaming niche. We have all the ingredients that the game needs! The launchpad is designed to give NFT collection creators all the opportunities to create a successful launch. We have it all; custom mystery boxes, whitelisting options, free claims, NFT contract creation support and an affiliate marketing program that will boost the sales. Upcoming "Hypertron” NFT Collection We are proud to announce that our "Hypertron” NFT collection will be available soon on our marketplace. The utility behind this collection is that your able to STAKE your NFT to EARN from every transaction made on our marketplace.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de HyperChainX (HPX)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de HyperChainX (HPX), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de HyperChainX (HPX) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de HyperChainX (HPX) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens HPX qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens HPX pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de HPX, explorez le prix en direct du token HPX !
