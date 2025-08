Informations sur Inspira (INSPI)

Inspira is a pioneering AI-powered EduFi platform that combines real-time, human-like AI tutors with blockchain-based incentive systems to create a decentralized, accessible, and intelligent educational ecosystem. It offers a full suite of tools, including Learn-to-Earn rewards, smart contract security scanners, AI content verification, and multilingual support. By integrating education, AI, and Web3 technology, Inspira empowers students, teachers, developers, and lifelong learners to engage in personalized education while earning rewards, ensuring a borderless and equitable learning experience.

Site officiel : https://inspirahub.net Livre blanc : https://wiki.inspirahub.net