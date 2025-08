Informations sur Intern (INTERN)

$INTERN is an AI agent developed as part of the FOMO AI Agents ecosystem, a decentralized platform built on the Solana blockchain. The project focuses on creating AI-driven personalities that provide engaging and transparent interactions across social media and communication platforms. With $INTERN, users can experience authentic and meme-inspired interactions that reflect the culture of the Web3 community.

Site officiel : https://fomo.fund/home