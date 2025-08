Informations sur Introvert Coin (INTROVERT)

$INTROVERT is a meme coin built on Solana that channels the humor, culture, and energy of one of the largest male meme communities on X. The project represents a satirical take on “introvert culture,” blending social commentary with viral internet humor. While primarily entertainment-driven, $INTROVERT aims to cultivate a tight-knit community of like-minded holders through content, engagement, and meme-based campaigns.

Site officiel : https://introvertcoin.vip/