Informations sur Jorkin (JORKIN)

Jorkin is a meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, inspired by a popular internet meme featuring an animated monkey. The meme, features a simple, looping GIF of a cartoon monkey moving its arm, capturing attention with its humorous and iconic simplicity. Jorkin aims to bring the fun and lighthearted nature of internet culture to the crypto world, fostering a community of meme enthusiasts and crypto holders who appreciate the quirky appeal of this character.

Site officiel : https://jorkin.fun/