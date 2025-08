Informations sur Kabosu on SOL (KABOSU)

Kabosu, a Shiba Inu, became an internet sensation with her distinctive expression, inspiring the "Doge" meme and the creation of Dogecoin. Adopted by Atsuko Sato in 2010, Kabosu's image spread rapidly online, leading to Dogecoin's rise as a popular cryptocurrency in 2013. Despite her fame, Kabosu lived a quiet life with Sato. Her recent passing has been met with global tributes, highlighting her impact on pop culture and digital currency.

Site officiel : https://www.kabosu.love/