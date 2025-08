Informations sur Kavari (KAVR)

Kavari revolutionises crypto trading security through decentralized protection protocols. Our platform Provides automated risk assessment, transparent claims processing, and real-time portfolio monitoring for traders worldwide. Crypto trading protection faces challenges including risk assessment complexity, claims processing difficulties, and blockchain integration barriers, hindering widespread adoption. Kavari is a next-generation decentralized protection protocol designed to provide automated risk evaluation, transparent claims processing, and AI-powered coverage services to enhance crypto trading security through a scalable and trustless ecosystem.

Site officiel : https://www.kavari.io Livre blanc : https://docs.kavari.io