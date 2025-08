Informations sur Kenji (KENJI)

Kenji Token is an SPL-2022 token on the Solana blockchain that blends anime-inspired creativity with real-world utility. Designed to foster a transparent, community-driven ecosystem, Kenji Token features a live Web3 play-to-earn game and plans to integrate staking and NFTs for additional rewards. The project supports sustainable growth while contributing to animal and humanitarian charities, creating both functional and meaningful value for its holders.

Site officiel : https://www.kenjimeme.com Livre blanc : https://github.com/KenjiMeme/whitepaper/blob/main/KENJIwhitepapersept10.pdf