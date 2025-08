Informations sur Kepithor (KEPI)

Kepithor Token (KEPI) is the native utility token of the Kepithor ecosystem, a UK-based Web3 gaming network. KEPI powers an interconnected suite of blockchain games—such as Kingdom Karnage and Royal Rampage—enabling in-game purchases, and prize rewards. It’s designed for long-term sustainability with no fixed emissions, and it redistributes value through platform revenue and gameplay, rather than inflationary minting.

Site officiel : https://Kepithor.com Livre blanc : https://kepithor.gitbook.io