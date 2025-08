Informations sur KingdomX (KT)

KingdomX is a metaverse medieval game designed around gamefi protocol. Gamers and stakers are able to build, collect, mint, compete, and earn through our deflationary KingsLanding Protocol. Our double trifold mechanics (Repu - Hero - KT) or (Mint - burn - reward) is designed to project the game engine into a long-term moon ride.

Site officiel : https://kingdomx.co/ Livre blanc : https://kingdomx.co/KingdomX%20Whitepaper.pdf