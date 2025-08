Informations sur Kiwi (KIWI)

KiwiSwap is a complete DeFi trading terminal built to transform how people trade on-chain. Rather than juggling multiple platforms, bots, and tools, users get everything they need in one powerful, easy-to-use interface. With AI execution, true privacy, cross-chain support, wallet tracking, sniping tools, and best-price routing, KiwiSwap delivers smarter, faster, and more secure trading for all experience levels.

Site officiel : https://KiwiSwaps.com Livre blanc : https://docs.kiwiswaps.com