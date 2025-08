Informations sur KNOW (KNOW)

The Knowers is an OG Arbitrum NFT project that minted for 1 ARB in June 2023. Our community is focused 100% on Arbitrum and has supported numerous native protocols since conception. Recently, we relaunched our meme coin KNOW (in partnership with GU Exchange (https://x.com/TheKnowersNFT/status/1930317866341208335)) and plan on revamping the entire NFT collection as well as we help push Arbitrum to new heights.

Site officiel : https://theknowe.rs/