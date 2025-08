Informations sur KONET (KONET)

KONET Mainnet upgrade adopts Proof of Stake for enhanced efficiency and security, featuring advanced mechanisms such as EIP-1559 for fee burning and PoSDAO for decentralized governance, fostering stable participation in staking for network contributors.

Site officiel : https://konetmain.com/ Livre blanc : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YdnsNt77NOAgHBJ3sbZpdi1-5kBCD-ay/view