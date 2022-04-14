Tokenomics de Lybra (LBR)
Informations sur Lybra (LBR)
The Lybra Protocol is a groundbreaking decentralized protocol designed to bring stability to the volatile world of cryptocurrency. Built on LSD (Liquid Staking Derivatives), the protocol initially leverages Lido Finance-issued ETH proof-of-stake and stETH as its primary components, with plans to support additional LSD assets in the future.
The protocol's primary objective is to provide the cryptocurrency industry with a safer, more decentralized stablecoin, eUSD, which offers stable interest to its token holders. As a DeFi protocol, Lybra facilitates the minting of eUSD by allowing users to borrow against their deposited ETH and stETH.
eUSD, being an ETH-assets-over-collateralized stablecoin, offers users the security and stability necessary for conducting their business with confidence.
A distinctive feature of the Lybra Protocol is that users can earn regular stable income by holding minted (borrowed) eUSD, which is powered by the LSD (Liquid Staking Derivatives) income generated from the deposited ETH and stETH. In other words, when users deposit ETH or stETH and mint EUSD against them, they receive a stable income in stETH of approximately 5%, which is converted to eUSD through the protocol and distributed to them.
eUSD is an interest-bearing, over-collateralized stablecoin that ensures safety and stability. The Lybra Foundation and LybraDAO community firmly believe that a decentralized stablecoin is essential for both enterprises and individuals to fully harness the benefits of cryptocurrency. By offering an interest-bearing stablecoin supported by ETH and stETH, the Lybra Protocol empowers users to participate in the DeFi ecosystem with confidence and security.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Lybra (LBR)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Lybra (LBR), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de Lybra (LBR) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Lybra (LBR) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens LBR qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens LBR pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de LBR, explorez le prix en direct du token LBR !
