Informations sur Magmar (MGR)

Magmar is one of the first ERC-4337-native infrastructure toolkits purpose-built for gasless and abstracted transactions. Unlike traditional wallet SDKs, Magmar offers an integrated stack including Paymaster, Bundler, simulation, and social login support enabling seamless onboarding and smart wallet flows across DeFi, RWA, and DePIN ecosystems. Its plug-and-play SDK reduces complexity and time-to-market for developers.

Site officiel : https://www.magmarinfra.com/ Livre blanc : https://magmar-1.gitbook.io/magmar