Informations sur Marine Moguls (MOGUL)

Marine Moguls NFTs are a unique collection of 10,000 digital assets. Integrating advanced ERC-404 technology and AI-powered trading tools, this project features AI-crafted NFTs that offer holders benefits like liquidity, fractional ownership, and exclusive access to MetBot's high-frequency trading system. Additionally, over 2,500 NFTs come with prizes totaling over 2.9 million USDT. Marine Moguls aims to transform the financial landscape by merging traditional finance with innovative digital assets.

Site officiel : https://marinemoguls.com/