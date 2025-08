Découvrez les informations clés sur Mechazilla for Scale (MECHAZILLA), notamment son offre de tokens, son modèle de distribution et ses données de marché en temps réel.

Informations sur Mechazilla for Scale (MECHAZILLA)

MECHAZILLA is a token on the Solana blockchain, driven by its community and Elon's fantasies.

Backed by Elon Musk and the Doge team, let’s make the government efficient again!

0% TAX ~ No fees applied to buying, selling, or transferring Mechazilla!

Contract Renounced ~ Mechazilla owner has given up control over it. By the people. For the people.

LP Burned ~ Liquidity Provider (LP) tokens permanently removed from circulation.

Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, $Mechazilla is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power,

Site officiel : https://pump.fun/coin/9MT9TEqxJQcSYjzBhXJzQvQa7rvjPLN7FyamYvZpump