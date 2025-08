Informations sur Meowcoin (MEWC)

Meowcoin is a platform built on the KaWPOW algorithm that aims to integrate blockchain technology in the animal sector, provide small scale miners with a profitable blockchain to devote their hash to, and benefit the wider animal sector through philanthropic means. Meowcoin donates part of the block reward to animal shelters.

Site officiel : https://www.mewccrypto.com/ Livre blanc : https://www.mewccrypto.com/_files/ugd/1698d0_9076396aa37e4187a312760a6e98006a.pdf