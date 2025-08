Informations sur Mintify (MINT)

Mintify is the best consumer experience to trade every asset, every network, and every market directly onchain.

Mintify is part of a next generation of platforms that support real-time, direct onchain trading of your favorite economies. We are positioned to be the backbone of the largest opportunity zone of the 21st century: Digital Asset Markets, Decentralized Networks And Consumer Applications.

Site officiel : https://mintify.foundation/ Livre blanc : https://mintify.mirror.xyz/Rr4s7D2ac65z9RguEi1zAL63qz6Mdsf99Umid3CdKRU