Informations sur Miracle Play (MPT)

Miracle Play: AI Agents Powering Competitive Play

Miracle Play is a blockchain-powered esports tournament platform optimized for competitive gaming. Initially built with multi-chain integration, it has expanded to operate on its own mainnet, Miracle Chain. This enables an advanced esports ecosystem powered by AI Agents, ensuring fair, transparent, and high-performance tournaments across various games.

Site officiel : https://miracleplay.gg/ Livre blanc : https://docsend.com/view/j8shpxsjyhtiya9y