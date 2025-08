Informations sur NALA (NALA)

NALA Meme Coin is inspired by Nala the Cat, Guinness World Record holder for most Instagram followers. More than a meme, it’s a movement to support animal love and welfare. By blending viral culture with crypto, we fund shelters, rescue efforts, and awareness. Support NALA. Support love for animals. This community is about Cat lover and animal lovers. Join a passionate community driving real impact through love and donations for animals online.

Site officiel : https://nalacoin.io/