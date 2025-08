Informations sur Nexgent AI (NEXGENT)

Nexgent AI is a next-generation AI-powered platform designed to enable users to create, customize, and test autonomous agents capable of conducting deep market research, raising real-time trade signals, and executing strategies on the blockchain in a sandboxed environment with precision. Built on Solana and architected for future cross-chain expansion, Nexgent combines machine learning, on-chain data analysis, and intuitive tools to make algorithmic strategy design and performance testing more accessible — empowering users to explore, refine, and validate trading ideas in a safe, simulation-based environment.

Site officiel : https://nexgent.ai/ Livre blanc : https://nexgent.ai/whitepaper