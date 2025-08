Informations sur Nyxia AI (NYXC)

Project Nyxia is the Spiritual Layer of AI and as such builds applications (Layer 2) and products (Layer 3) on AI, all based around the magic feline representation Nyxia and Nyxia's Brand Promise rooted upon positivity, arts and spirituality.

Site officiel : https://nyxia.ai Livre blanc : https://nyxia.ai/project/catpaper/