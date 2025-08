Informations sur Paimon Stripe SPV Token (STRP)

STRP tokenizes fractional ownership in a BVI SPV holding Stripe shares through VC partners. Stripe, a fintech leader ($91.5B valuation), processes $1.4T/year in payments. STRP grants economic exposure to Stripe’s growth, driven by digital commerce expansion and a potential IPO. A 1% SPV management fee applies at liquidation. Secondary trading may occur on Paimon’s platform. Tokens are issued on BNB Chain, with plans for multi-chain expansion.

Site officiel : https://app.paimon.finance/strp