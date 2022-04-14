Tokenomics de Palladium Network (PLLD)
Informations sur Palladium Network (PLLD)
Palladium Network (PLLD) – Bridging Real-World Assets with Blockchain Utility
Palladium Network (ticker: PLLD) is a pioneering project that merges the transparency and efficiency of blockchain technology with the tangible value of real-world assets. Operating as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, PLLD is designed to empower users through real asset backing, decentralized finance (DeFi) integrations, and tokenized ownership models.
At its core, PLLD aims to create a robust digital ecosystem where token holders are not just passive investors but active participants in a growing asset-based economy. The project’s roadmap includes real estate acquisitions, tokenized property NFTs, and community-governed treasury strategies. Its approach emphasizes long-term sustainability, real-world utility, and trustless transparency.
One of the core features of the Palladium Network is its use of acquired physical assets—such as real estate—to back and support the value of its token. The project has already secured its first property: a scenic mountain cottage near a ski resort, which is in the process of being tokenized and offered to the community in fractional NFT format. This real-world linkage provides a degree of intrinsic value to PLLD, setting it apart from purely speculative crypto assets.
PLLD also incentivizes its community through loyalty rewards, staking systems, and regular airdrops for long-term holders. These mechanics are designed to reward true believers in the ecosystem, discourage short-term speculation, and build a resilient token economy. As the treasury grows and more assets are added to the portfolio, the value proposition of holding PLLD becomes increasingly attractive.
The team behind Palladium Network brings a combination of experience in crypto markets, real estate, and technology, working with transparency and dedication to sustainable growth. The project's presence on platforms like TradeOgre and CoinPaprika, along with its ongoing efforts to expand listings and ecosystem partnerships, reflect its commitment to wider adoption.
With a clear vision, a focus on real-world utility, and a commitment to long-term value, Palladium Network offers an innovative and grounded approach to blockchain finance. Whether you're an investor seeking asset-backed exposure, a community member interested in tokenized ownership, or a DeFi enthusiast looking for real utility—PLLD provides a compelling and future-forward opportunity in the crypto space.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Palladium Network (PLLD)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Palladium Network (PLLD), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de Palladium Network (PLLD) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Palladium Network (PLLD) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens PLLD qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens PLLD pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de PLLD, explorez le prix en direct du token PLLD !
Prévision du prix de PLLD
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction PLLD pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de PLLD combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
