Informations sur PARSIQ (PRQ)

PARSIQ is the team behind Reactive Network, the first parallelized interoperability execution layer, utilizing a new form of smart contract called Reactive Smart Contracts. Reactive Network redefines blockchain infrastructure with its innovative data-driven execution layer for Reactive Smart Contracts, enabling event-driven automation and real-time, cross-chain workflows. Built to address the challenges of scalability, interoperability, and automation, Reactive Network provides a robust foundation for decentralized applications to move beyond the limitations of traditional systems.

Site officiel : https://reactive.network/