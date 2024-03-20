Tokenomics de PengyOS (POS)
Informations sur PengyOS (POS)
PengyOS is a meme community on Solana, and their website represents the culture they take great pride in, it simulates an operating system. Initially, their founder, who is also an amateur developer, built the website with the help of ChatGPT and based on open-source project from GitHub, aiming to satirize meme coins that have no real utility. The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun on March 20, 2024.
This is a purely community-driven project. When the founder started it, he only had $65 left in his pocket, far from enough to normally launch a meme coin. That’s when he found Pump.fun and fair-launched the project, without any team members. He never expected so many people to resonate with the project and its story. As more community volunteers joined, the project stood out and gradually grew into what we see today.
Now, they’ve evolved into a diverse meme community. Whether you're new to crypto, a seasoned trader and investor, or a gaming addict, they aim to be your all-in-one hub for a smooth and enjoyable experience. In PengyOS, users can access various dApps, fun apps, browse crypto news, check out memes, play games, and even listen to their rap album. Yes, you read that right, they have a rap album, and it’s available on platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music. They’ve also created their own decentralized chat service called PengyChat, which adds even more character to PengyOS. They were also invited by Solana Mobile to develop the PengyOS mobile app for their SAGA and Seeker phones, and it’s already live on the Solana Mobile app store, more collaborations with Solana Mobile are coming soon. But have to say that their desktop version offers a better experience for now.
This project is full of narrative, their founder isn’t a professional developer, coding is just a hobby for him. Without GitHub open-source projects, ChatGPT, and Pump.fun, PengyOS wouldn’t exist. Thanks to the growing support of community volunteers, the project has reached new heights. Of course, it hasn’t been without its challenges, there were some fake volunteers who tried to mess things up for them, but they overcame those obstacles one by one. A story wouldn’t be interesting without some hurdles, right?
Through all the ups and downs, the founder is still here, the OG volunteer team is still here, and the story continues, just like the song from their album - Road to Billions.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de PengyOS (POS)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de PengyOS (POS), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de PengyOS (POS) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de PengyOS (POS) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens POS qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens POS pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de POS, explorez le prix en direct du token POS !
Prévision du prix de POS
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction POS pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de POS combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Pourquoi devriez-vous choisir MEXC?
MEXC est l'une des principales plateformes d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde, approuvée par des millions d'utilisateurs à travers le globe. Que vous soyez débutant ou expert, MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.