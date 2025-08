Informations sur Pepe Bundle (PUNDLE)

PUNDLE (PEPE BUNDLE) is a meme-based cryptocurrency that introduces a structured, bundle-driven token distribution model to ensure long-term sustainability and strategic growth. With a fixed 1 billion token supply, PUNDLE uses locked “bundles” allocated for marketing, liquidity, and exchange support, which are only released at key milestones. This model preserves scarcity, funds ongoing awareness campaigns, and supports stable trading conditions. The project aims to redefine meme coins by combining viral potential with disciplined supply control and a clear multi-phase exchange rollout strategy.

Site officiel : https://www.pepepundle.fun/ Livre blanc : https://www.pepepundle.fun/_files/ugd/6accab_9481ecea28e645f095c045b21adc7596.pdf