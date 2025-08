Informations sur Perpcoin (PERPCOIN)

Perpcoin is a memecoin on hyperEVM and hypercore spot. We are aiming to be the main memecoin representing the platform, because hyperliquid started as a decentralized platform to trade perpetual crypto futures. The token has been live for over a month and has maintained a strong marketcap and holder base. We have already engrained ourselves one of the top memes on the platform and continue to grow.

Site officiel : https://www.perpcoin.ai/