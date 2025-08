Informations sur Phi Protocol (PHI)

Al native liquidity layer for Hyperliquid, Solana & more chains. Instantly deploy Al-powered onchain agents that aggregate & route liquidity via our powerful API, specially made for the cracked developers who love to build awesome applications. Phi is a comprehensive DeFi API suite that developers can integrate into their applications. Our API provides professional-grade Bridge Quotes, Market Data, and DeFi Intelligence with institutional-quality analytics and real-time data feeds.

Site officiel : https://phiprotocol.ai/