Tokenomics de PlayNity (PLY)
Informations sur PlayNity (PLY)
PlayNity is approaching investors and players community on the Play2Earn growing trend in the metaverse space. Project delivers the possibility to earn from Play2Eearn games without engaging in all in-game process for investors and delivers for players the possibility to play P2E games risk-free without any capital requirement.
In the area of Play2Earn, PlayNity project makes it possible for:
- Players - to have a possibility to play Play2Earn games where they cannot afford to invest the required amount of money to start and maintain earnings.
- Suppliers (investors) - to be able to allocate funds in the Play2Earn gaming expecting some earnings, without sacrificing time and requiring any knowledge about the detailed game mechanics and behind-the-scenes process.
- Trainers who have wide knowledge in the scope of a wide variety of games - to have the possibility to train players and earn money without investment.
- Managers who have experience in managing in-game NFTs and leading groups of scholars and trainers - to be able to earn even more with bigger teams.
In principle, 20% of earned value will be spent on the tokens buyback and burn. It will make circulating tokens less inflationary and at some point, deflationary. 10% will be spent on the DAO maintenance costs, and the remaining 70% of the earnings is planned to be spent on the new in-game NFT purchases as well as releasing its own NFT collections to gather even higher earnings. Above numbers and treasury management policy can be adjusted to meet market conditions.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de PlayNity (PLY)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de PlayNity (PLY), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de PlayNity (PLY) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de PlayNity (PLY) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens PLY qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens PLY pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de PLY, explorez le prix en direct du token PLY !
Prévision du prix de PLY
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction PLY pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de PLY combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Pourquoi devriez-vous choisir MEXC?
MEXC est l'une des principales plateformes d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde, approuvée par des millions d'utilisateurs à travers le globe. Que vous soyez débutant ou expert, MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.