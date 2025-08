Informations sur Predict Crypto (PREAI)

Removing all of the OLD insights and traditions from the NEW market. Did you know the #1 most used tool in crypto is the Fear & Greed Index? Did you know it was made by CNN in 2012...

We're going to be laying the foundation for new market insights and market making. Leading the way ourselves and giving all of our profits back to our holders whilst we develop our technology

Site officiel : https://predictingai.info/ Livre blanc : https://predictingai.info/data/PredictAI%20Pitch%20Deck.pdf