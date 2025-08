Informations sur RACO (RACO)

RACO is a bold meme token on the Solana blockchain, launched on pump.fun. Its charismatic mascot—a nimble “trash panda”—embodies the speed, agility, and thrill of DeFi adventures. Planned initiatives include entertaining YouTube and TikTok content, plus simple browser games with built-in staking mechanics: participants earn SOL rewards by completing gaming quests and holding RACO tokens. Join the ride to the moon!

Site officiel : https://racocoin.vip/