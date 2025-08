Informations sur RefundYourSOL (RYS)

The most advanced fee refund and token-burning platform on Solana.

Refund your SOL fees with us. 💸

Additional benefits for holders:

50% of all revenue is distributed among top holders (holding 100,000+ tokens)

50% bonus on all eligible fee refunds

Start saving more with every trade, and gain extra rewards by holding!

Site officiel : https://refundyoursol.com/