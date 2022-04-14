Tokenomics de Shib Original Vision (SOV)
Informations sur Shib Original Vision (SOV)
What is the project about?
Shib Original Vision ($SOV) fixes the corruption behind $SHIB by fairly distributing $SOV to those who believe in the genuine Shiba Inu community. $SOV was developed by true devotees in the dream that was once Shiba. They intend on $SOV to be distributed in a manner that is not only equitable and righteous but also transparent, with 80% of the total supply being airdropped to active Shiba Inu wallets.
In order to establish a truly equitable community, an equivalent amount of $SOV will be dispersed among Shiba Inu holders who have been active on-chain in the last six months days. 277,000 $SHIB wallets will be eligible for $SOV, making it one of the largest airdrops in crypto history. For holders that have $SHIB on centralized exchanges, a dedicated portion of the token metrics will be reserved for CEX airdrop and listing negotiations, governed by 59 members of the Inu Economic Forum, which is made up of Karma DAO members.
What makes your project unique?
Shib Original Vision has 80% of its total supply allocated to Shiba Inu wallets that have been active on-chain within the last 30 days. Meaning that each active Shiba Inu wallet will be able to claim a fixed amount of SOV that is equal amongst all Shibes, meaning SOV will be a true community token.
History of your project.
SOV was evisioned by Karma DAO after witnessing the corruption & strife within the original Shib community that they helped create. They wanted to create an alternative memecoin that followed the original ethos of community & fairness that Shiba Inu was meant to represent.
What’s next for your project?
Shib Original Vision aims to bring positivity, community & fairness to the entire Shiba community, providing an alternative fairly launched community token.
What can your token be used for?
SOV is a memecoin so it can be used by SOV community members.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Shib Original Vision (SOV)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Shib Original Vision (SOV), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de Shib Original Vision (SOV) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Shib Original Vision (SOV) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens SOV qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens SOV pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de SOV, explorez le prix en direct du token SOV !
Prévision du prix de SOV
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction SOV pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de SOV combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
