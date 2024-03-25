Tokenomics de ShibaKeanu ($SHIBK)
Informations sur ShibaKeanu ($SHIBK)
"What is the project about? $SHIBK ShibaKeanu is a BNB-based meme token inspired by Shiba Inu with a charitable nature. 888 trillion tokens exist, with 444 trillion to be sent to charity(ies) for charitable purposes. The community governs the token's future through a voting mechanism. The project emphasizes community control and evolution over time. The four founders are each successul entrepreneurs in their respective fields, with a collaborative vision to create a legacy through the token. What makes your project unique? $SHIBK distinguishes itself as a charitable token from its inception. Rooted in the visionary outlook and philanthropic ethos of its creators, $SHIBK emerges as a beacon of enduring significance. With its sights set on addressing global socio-economic challenges, $SHIBK not only aims to make a tangible impact but also to establish a precedent for future meme tokens, setting a new standard in the crypto community. History of the project: On March 25, 2024, the $SHIBK token initiated its presale phase, hosted on Pinksale, as part of a week-long pre-launch campaign. Remarkably, trading opened to an enthusiastic response, with half of the 200 BNB hard cap secured within a mere 44 minutes. By March 27, 2024, just two days later, the presale had fully subscribed, hitting the 200 BNB market hard cap, prompting an immediate launch on Pancakeswap. To safeguard the token's launch from potential threats such as bots and opportunistic actors, the development team devised a vesting mechanism for presale participants. This mechanism mandated a 40-day waiting period for purchasers to receive their full token allocation, underscoring the team's commitment to project security and integrity. The token has been steadily trending since launch and has reached just under 3x value with over 600 holders. What's next for your project? The founder’s recently funded the token's first Centralized Exchange (CEX), choosing P2B, and they are currently working with P2B to laun
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de ShibaKeanu ($SHIBK)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de ShibaKeanu ($SHIBK), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de ShibaKeanu ($SHIBK) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de ShibaKeanu ($SHIBK) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens $SHIBK qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens $SHIBK pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de $SHIBK, explorez le prix en direct du token $SHIBK !
