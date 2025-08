Informations sur Spurdo (SPURDO)

Spurdo is a meme-based ERC-20 token launched on the Ethereum blockchain. It draws inspiration from Spurdo Spärde, a meme character originating from Finnish internet culture in the late 2000s. The project does not offer utility beyond community-driven engagement and meme value. Spurdo is structured as a decentralized, zero-tax, fair-launch token with a renounced contract, aimed at preserving the spirit of early internet and imageboard humor.

Site officiel : https://spurdoeth.com/