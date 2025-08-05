Prix de STORAGENT (STORAGENT)
Le prix de STORAGENT (STORAGENT) est actuellement de 0 USD avec une capitalisation boursière de $ 21.19K USD. Le prix de STORAGENT en USD est mis à jour en temps réel.
Aujourd'hui, la variation du prix de STORAGENT en USD était de $ 0.
Au cours des 30 derniers jours, la variation du prix de STORAGENT en USD était de $ 0.
Au cours des 60 derniers jours, la variation du prix de STORAGENT en USD était de $ 0.
Au cours des 90 derniers jours, la variation du prix de STORAGENT en USD était de $ 0.
|Période
|Variation (USD)
|Variation (%)
|Aujourd'hui
|$ 0
|+4.72%
|30 jours
|$ 0
|-2.24%
|60 jours
|$ 0
|+2.28%
|90 jours
|$ 0
|--
Découvrez la dernière analyse de prix de STORAGENT : le haut et le bas en 24 h, le sommet historique et les évolutions quotidiennes :
+2.79%
+4.72%
+1.34%
Analysez les statistiques du marché : la capitalisation boursière, le volume de trading sur 24 heures et l'offre en circulation :
Storagent is the first and only AI agent capable of decentralized storage. It securely stores your photos, videos, notes, and all types of data in a decentralized environment. As the first project where Web3 technology meets AI agents, Storagent aims to become a key player in the AI Agent & DePin, Cloud, and Web3 categories. STORAGENT: THE FIRST AI AGENT CAPABLE OF DECENTRALIZED STORAGE v1.0 - January 4, 2025 Abstract Decentralızed Hıgh-Capacıty Storage on Solana Usıng Web3 Technologıes This whitepaper introduces an innovative decentralized storage solution built on the Solana blockchain network, enabling users to access large storage capacities at low costs. The system is guided by an AI-powered agent AI AGENT marking the first time such an approach has been attempted in decentralized storage. By leveraging web3 storage technologies and a token incentive model, data is securely distributed and replicated across multiple servers, ensuring reliability and censorship resistance. The system employs a native token on Solana to foster user adoption and retention. Introductıon Decentralized storage solutions have become a critical component of the web3 ecosystem, o ering robust, censorship-resistant alternatives to centralized cloud storage providers. However, existing solutions face challenges in scalability, cost e ciency, and usability, limiting widespread adoption. This document introduces a decentralized storage architecture guided by an AI Agent, addressing these challenges with a novel approach that is being tested for the first time. This pioneering implementation seeks to open new horizons in decentralized systems by integrating advanced AI capabilities into storage processes. Ipfs Integratıon Web3 Storage Archıtecture The foundation of this system is a decentralized storage protocol guided by an AI Agent, which ensures high performance, security, and fault tolerance by leveraging web3 technologies. The use of an AI-supported approach, implemented for the first time, constitutes a groundbreaking innovation in decentralized storage. Data is stored on the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS), a peer-to-peer hypermedia protocol that enables decentralized and distributed file storage. An AI Agent assigns a unique content identifier (CID) to each file based on its content, ensuring data integrity and e cient deduplication. The integration of AI into this process is a first in the industry. 1 Erasure Codıng To optimize storage capacity and ensure data availability, files are fragmented and encoded using erasure coding techniques such as Reed-Solomon codes. This allows the original data to be reconstructed even if some fragments are lost or corrupted. The integration of AI into the erasure coding process marks a transformative approach, being implemented for the first time in this architecture. Incentıvızed Persıstence To ensure long-term data persistence, the system employs an innovative incentive mechanism using a native token. Users gain storage access proportional to their token holdings. The AI Agent optimizes this mechanism, elevating data persistence to a new standard. Future Developments While the current storage system does not rely on the Solana ecosystem for file storage, as this would be contrary to Solana's design principles, our research and development team is actively working on advanced solutions to further enhance the capabilities and security of our decentralized storage network. One key area of focus is the development of our own smart contract platform, which will enable automated reward distribution, data auditing, and storage node management. By creating a purpose-built smart contract layer tailored to the specific needs of our storage network, we aim to provide a seamless and trustless user experience while maintaining the highest standards of data privacy and security. In addition to our smart contract development e orts, we are closely studying and learning from established decentralized storage systems such as Filecoin and Arweave. By leveraging the insights gained from these pioneering projects, we seek to incorporate best practices and innovative techniques into our own architecture, ensuring that our storage solution remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving web3 landscape. As we continue to refine and expand our decentralized storage network, we remain committed to delivering a high-performance, cost-e ective, and user-centric solution that empowers individuals and organizations to take full control of their data. Through ongoing research, development, and collaboration with industry leaders, we are confident in our ability to drive the adoption and growth of decentralized storage in the web3 ecosystem. Cryptographıc Proofs Advanced cryptographic techniques ensure data integrity and verify that storage nodes faithfully store assigned data fragments: • Proof of Replication (PoRep): Storage nodes generate unique cryptographic proofs demonstrating correct replication of data fragments. Incorporating AI into this process introduces a novel dimension to storage networks. • Proof of Spacetime (PoST): Storage nodes periodically generate PoST proofs to verify continuous data storage over time. The AI Agent optimizes the e ciency and accuracy of these proofs, representing a first-of-its-kind application. 2 Conclusıon By combining Solana's scalability and e ciency with the guidance of an AI Agent, this system delivers a user-centric and innovative decentralized storage solution. The first-of-its-kind implementation of this AI-based approach sets the stage for a new era in decentralized storage systems.
Comprendre la tokenomics de STORAGENT (STORAGENT) permet d'obtenir une meilleure visibilité sur sa valeur à long terme et son potentiel de croissance. De la répartition des tokens à la gestion de l'offre, la tokenomics révèle la structure économique fondamentale d'un projet. Découvrez dès maintenant la tokenomics complète du token STORAGENT !
Les prix des cryptomonnaies sont soumis à des risques de marché élevés et à une grande volatilité des prix. Vous devriez investir dans des projets et des produits que vous connaissez bien et dont vous comprenez les risques. Vous devez attentivement évaluer votre expérience en matière d'investissement, votre situation financière, vos objectifs d'investissement et votre tolérance au risque et consulter un conseiller financier indépendant avant d'effectuer tout investissement. Ce document ne doit pas être interprété comme un conseil financier. Les performances passées ne sont pas un indicateur fiable des performances futures. La valeur de votre investissement peut varier à la baisse comme à la hausse, et il se peut que vous ne récupériez pas le montant que vous avez investi. Vous êtes le seul responsable de vos décisions d'investissement. MEXC n'est pas responsable des pertes que vous pourriez subir. Pour plus d'informations, veuillez consulter nos Conditions d'utilisation et notre Avertissement sur les risques. Veuillez également noter que les données relatives à la cryptomonnaie susmentionnée présentées ici (telles que son prix en temps réel) sont basées sur des données des sources tierces. Elles vous sont présentées « en l'état » et à titre informatif uniquement, sans représentation ni garantie d'aucune sorte. Les liens fournis vers des sites tiers ne sont pas non sous le contrôle de MEXC. MEXC n'est pas responsable de la fiabilité et de l'exactitude de ces sites tiers et de leur contenu.
