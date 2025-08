Informations sur SUI TRUMP (SUITRUMP)

SUITRUMP is a memecoin project within the SUI ecosystem, drawing inspiration from the determination and work ethic associated with Donald Trump. Designed to unite the SUI meme community, SUITRUMP aspires to establish itself as a leader in transparency and innovation within the space. Our slogan is that "It's all about WINNING". Beyond being an investment asset, SUITRUMP serves as a tool for fostering community engagement and collaboration.

Site officiel : https://sui-trump.com/ Livre blanc : https://cryptomischief.io/wp-content/uploads/SUITRUMP-FARM-PITCH-DECK.html