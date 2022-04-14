Tokenomics de To The Sun (SUNPUMP)
To The Sun (SUNPUMP): The Meme Token That’s Pumping Beyond Limits
SUNPUMP isn’t just a meme token—it’s a movement, a community, and an unstoppable force riding the waves of fun and humor. In the world of SUNPUMP, we don't just talk about going to the moon. That’s old news. We’re setting our sights higher and hotter, aiming straight for the sun! Why settle for the moon when the sun is right there, waiting to be conquered?
With SUNPUMP, every pump is a celebration. It’s a token that thrives on the excitement and energy of the community, where every rise brings us closer to the ultimate goal—the sun! Whether you’re holding, swapping, or just enjoying the wild ride, SUNPUMP is all about enjoying the journey and sharing in the meme-fueled fun.
The best part? SUNPUMP is driven by the people. There are no limits to what this meme-powered rocket can achieve when everyone is in on the joke, working together to pump harder than ever. The more we pump, the closer we get to the sun, where we can truly shine brighter than ever.
If you’re looking for a meme token that takes things to the next level, one that’s filled with laughs, inside jokes, and a whole lot of community spirit, then SUNPUMP is your ticket to the sun. Strap in, because we’re not stopping at the moon—this is a one-way trip to the brightest star in the sky!
Remember: when you’re with SUNPUMP, the sky isn’t the limit. The sun is!
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de To The Sun (SUNPUMP)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de To The Sun (SUNPUMP), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de To The Sun (SUNPUMP) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de To The Sun (SUNPUMP) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens SUNPUMP qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens SUNPUMP pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de SUNPUMP, explorez le prix en direct du token SUNPUMP !
