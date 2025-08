Informations sur TrackedBio (TRACKEDBIO)

We are automating behavioral phenotyping at scale at each stage of the therapeutics discovery process for the longevity field. Currently we have three products: TrackedFlyBox, TrackedMouseWatcher, and TrackedGait, each respectively analyzing fruit flies, mice, and humans for each stage of this process. Our products can either be used in our client's facilities, or they can request we perform experiments as a CRO.

Site officiel : https://www.trackedbio.com Livre blanc : https://www.trackedbiodesci.com/TBioWhitepaper.pdf