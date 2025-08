Informations sur VIRUS (VIRUS)

Pandemic Labs is THE pioneering SocialFi game studio revolutionizing the industry. We create massively viral social gaming experiences like Infected (explosive 1.4M players in season 1 alone) and Addicted (incredible 100K signups in just 10 hours). Even more groundbreaking games are launching soon. $VIRUS is the powerful utility token that captures massive attention and value across our entire gaming ecosystem and directly flows maximum rewards back to our thriving player community.

Site officiel : https://www.pndm.org/ Livre blanc : https://www.notion.so/pandemicinc/Pandemic-Labs-Docs-231b9e80a40d80d49592f4fe37b96e96