Informations sur WachAI (WACH)

WachXBT is the Unified Verification Agent for DeFAI. It’s the verification layer that makes autonomous capital credible. Every DeFAI trade is scanned in milliseconds by an adversarial-learning engine checking intent, contract safety, liquidity and cross-protocol risk. Green? Funds deploy. Red? Tx blocked. 50K MAUs,3M verifications,650K scams detected. Selected as ACP ONLY verification agent means every agent cluster need $WACH. Co-own the verifier for the agent economy and verify intent at scale

Site officiel : https://wach.ai/