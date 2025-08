Informations sur XIDR (XIDR)

XIDR is the fully collateralised Indonesian Rupiah stablecoin, powered by open-source blockchain protocols. XIDR aims to be the most cost-effective IDR-backed stablecoin, where minting and redemption of XIDR with IDR is available via the StraitsX platform for free, and where outbound on-chain transaction fees are capped.

Site officiel : http://www.straitsx.com/id Livre blanc : https://uploads-ssl.webflow.com/6119d1f2b05f8e85e873971a/61973965253a4871b5c75f05_StraitsX%20Whitepaper%20V1.2.pdf