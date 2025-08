Informations sur YAKUZAI (VYBE)

YAKUZAI is a Solana-native cultural hedge fund deploying Network Alchemy to identify future-defining projects across AI, fashion, music, and digital culture. Powered by $VYBE, we invest in aesthetic signals and emerging trends before they reach mainstream markets. Our dual-engine model combines early-stage crypto investments with in-house cultural ventures. $VYBE tokenizes this cultural capital, offering exposure to our curated portfolio of pre-viral innovations and creative platforms reshaping the Internet Capital Markets era.

Site officiel : https://www.yakuzai.ai/