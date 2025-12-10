How to Short Crypto on MEXC? Complete Guide for Beginners

Shorting Basics on MEXC Shorting crypto on MEXC means borrowing and selling an asset you don't own, then buying it back at a lower price to profit from price declines. MEXC offers futures trading with up to 200x leverage for experienced traders. How to Short Crypto on MEXC You can short crypto on MEXC through Futures Trading (perpetual contracts with leverage) . Futures are more popular and offer higher leverage options. Risk Management is Essential Always use Always use stop-loss orders , start with low leverage (5-10x for beginners), and never risk more than 2-5% of your capital per trade. High leverage amplifies both gains and losses. Account Requirements You need a verified MEXC account, completed KYC, and funds transferred to your Futures Wallet. Identity verification is mandatory for futures trading access. Trading Costs Trading perpetual futures on MEXC incurs no order placement fee; the taker fee is typically 0.02%, and holding a certain amount of MX can qualify for a commission discount of up to 50%. While holding a perpetual position, a funding rate may also apply every 8 hours. Calculate these costs before opening a position.





Shorting cryptocurrency is a trading strategy where you profit from falling prices. When you short crypto on MEXC, you're essentially betting that the price will decrease. Here's how it works:

You borrow cryptocurrency from the exchange, sell it at the current market price, wait for the price to drop, then buy it back at the lower price and return it to the exchange. Your profit is the difference between the selling price and the buying price, minus fees.

For example, if you short Bitcoin at $50,000 and buy it back at $45,000, you make $5,000 per BTC (before fees and leverage calculations).









MEXC has become one of the preferred platforms for shorting cryptocurrencies due to several advantages:

High Leverage Options : MEXC offers up to 500x leverage on select trading pairs, allowing traders to amplify their positions significantly. However, beginners should start with much lower leverage (5-10x).

Wide Selection of Trading Pairs : With over 2,700+ cryptocurrencies and 800+ : With over 2,700+ cryptocurrencies and 800+ futures contracts , MEXC provides extensive opportunities to short various assets beyond just Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Low Trading Fees : MEXC's competitive fee structure (0 maker fees, 0.02% taker fees) makes it cost-effective for frequent traders.

Advanced Trading Tools : The platform offers real-time charts, technical indicators, stop-loss/take-profit orders, and risk management features essential for successful shorting.

High Liquidity: Strong liquidity ensures your orders are executed quickly at expected prices, minimizing slippage during volatile market conditions.









Before you can short crypto on MEXC , you need:

Registered MEXC Account: Sign up at the official MEXC website or download the mobile app . The registration process takes 2-3 minutes. Completed KYC Verification: Identity verification is mandatory for futures trading. You'll need to submit a government-issued ID and complete facial recognition. Verification typically takes 10-30 minutes. Funded Futures Wallet: Transfer cryptocurrency ( : Transfer cryptocurrency ( USDT is most common) from your Spot Wallet to your Futures Wallet. This is where your margin will be held.

Shorting crypto on MEXC involves significant risk, especially with leverage. Before starting:

Understand liquidation risk: If the market moves against you and your margin falls below the maintenance level, your position will be automatically closed

Know your risk tolerance: Only use capital you can afford to lose

Practice in small amounts: Start with minimal positions to learn mechanics

Study market analysis: Learn technical and fundamental analysis to make informed decisions













Step 1: Log in and Navigate to Futures

On the MEXC website, click " Futures " in the top navigation menu, then select " USDT-M Futures " (USDT-margined perpetual contracts). On mobile, tap "Futures" at the bottom menu.

Step 2: Select Your Trading Pair

Search for the cryptocurrency you want to short (e.g., BTCUSDT ETHUSDT ). Click on the pair to open its trading interface. You'll see the price chart, order book, and trading panel.

Step 3: Transfer Funds to Futures Wallet

If you haven't already, transfer USDT or other collateral from your Spot Wallet to Futures Wallet. Click "Transfer" in the Futures trading interface and enter the amount.

Step 4: Choose Leverage

Click the leverage indicator (e.g., "20x") at the top of the trading panel. Select your desired leverage using the slider. For beginners learning how to short crypto on MEXC, use 5-10x leverage maximum.

Step 5: Select Order Type

MEXC offers several order types

Limit Order : Set your specific entry price. The order executes only at that price or better

Market Order : Execute immediately at the current market price

Trigger Order: Automatically place an order when price reaches your specified level

Step 6: Enter Your Short Position

In the trading panel, select "Sell/Short." Enter the amount you want to short (in contracts or USDT value). Set your stop-loss and take-profit levels (highly recommended). Review all details carefully, then click "Sell/Short" to confirm.

Step 7: Monitor Your Position

Your open position appears in the "Positions" tab at the bottom of the screen. You can see your entry price, current P&L (profit/loss), liquidation price, and margin ratio. Monitor this regularly.

Step 8: Close Your Position

When you want to exit, you have two options:

Market Close : Click "Close" on your position for immediate exit at market price

Limit Close: Place a buy order at your target price to close the short position









Leverage is a double-edged sword that multiplies both potential profits and losses.

With 10x leverage, a $100 position controls $1,000 worth of cryptocurrency. If the price moves 5% in your favor, you make a 50% profit on your $100 investment. However, a 5% move against you results in a 50% loss.

Beginners : 3-5x leverage maximum

Intermediate : 5-20x leverage

Advanced : 20-50x leverage

Professional: 50-500x leverage (extreme risk)

Each leverage level has a liquidation price. If the market reaches this price, your position closes automatically to prevent further losses. Higher leverage means your liquidation price is closer to your entry price, increasing the risk of being liquidated during normal market volatility.





stop-loss automatically closes your position if the price moves against you beyond a certain point. When learning how to short crypto on MEXC, set stop-losses at 2-5% above your entry price for beginners.

Never risk more than 2-5% of your total trading capital on a single trade. Calculate your position size based on your stop-loss distance and total capital.

Shorting is most effective during downtrends or range-bound markets. Avoid shorting when technical indicators show strong bullish momentum.

Perpetual futures have funding rates paid every 8 hours. If you're short and the funding rate is negative (you receive payments), that's favorable. Positive funding rates mean you pay longs, adding to your costs.

Set realistic profit targets and use take-profit orders to automatically lock in gains. Don't let greed keep you in positions too long.

Don't short just one cryptocurrency. Spread risk across multiple assets with different correlation patterns.









Using Excessive Leverage: New traders often use 50x-100x leverage and get liquidated quickly. : New traders often use 50x-100x leverage and get liquidated quickly. Start small and build experience.

No Stop-Loss Orders: Trading without stop-losses exposes you to unlimited losses, especially in volatile crypto markets.

Shorting Strong Uptrends: Fighting the trend is a common beginner mistake. Wait for clear reversal signals before shorting.

Ignoring Funding Rates: High positive funding rates can erode profits over time if you hold short positions for days or weeks.

Emotional Trading: Making impulsive decisions based on fear or greed rather than analysis leads to poor results.

Poor Timing: Entering shorts at local bottoms or during consolidation often results in losses when the market bounces.

Overleveraging Account: Using your entire account balance as margin leaves no room for error and increases liquidation risk.





If you hold cryptocurrencies long-term in your spot wallet, you can short the same amount in futures to hedge against temporary price declines while maintaining your spot holdings.

Advanced traders use high leverage (20-50x) for very short-term trades (minutes to hours), capturing small price movements multiple times per day.

Hold short positions for days or weeks during extended downtrends, using technical analysis to identify major resistance levels for entry.

Experienced traders sometimes short on MEXC while buying on other exchanges if price discrepancies exist, profiting from the spread.









Maker Fee : 0 (when you add liquidity with limit orders)

Taker Fee: 0.02%-0.06% (when you remove liquidity with market orders), users in different countries or regions may have different rates; please refer to your actual rate.





Perpetual futures charge funding rates every 8 hours (00:00, 08:00, 16:00 UTC). Rates vary based on market conditions:

Positive rate: Shorts pay longs

Negative rate: Longs pay shorts

Typical range: -0.05% to +0.05% per funding period









Yes, shorting cryptocurrency through futures and margin trading is legal in most countries where MEXC operates. However, some jurisdictions restrict leverage trading, so check your local regulations. MEXC complies with applicable laws and requires KYC verification for futures trading.

The minimum varies by trading pair, but you can start with as little as $10-20 USDT for most futures contracts. However, using such small amounts with leverage increases liquidation risk. It's recommended to start with at least $100-500 to practice properly.

Perpetual futures contracts have no expiration date, so you can hold short positions indefinitely as long as you maintain sufficient margin and pay funding rates every 8 hours. Margin trading positions can also be held as long as you pay borrowing interest, though this becomes expensive over time.

Liquidation occurs when your margin falls below the maintenance requirement due to adverse price movements. MEXC automatically closes your position at the liquidation price to prevent further losses. You lose the margin allocated to that position but cannot lose more than your account balance (no negative balance protection).

No, only cryptocurrencies with futures contracts availability can be shorted on MEXC. Major coins like BTC, ETH, and popular altcoins have shorting options, but some smaller or newer tokens may only be available for spot trading.

Cross margin uses your entire futures wallet balance as collateral for all positions, providing more buffer against liquidation but risking your entire balance. Isolated margin allocates specific amounts to individual positions, limiting risk to that position only. Beginners should use isolated margin when learning how to short crypto on MEXC.

Funding rates are periodic payments between longs and shorts. When funding is positive (more longs than shorts), you receive payments as a short seller. When negative (more shorts than longs), you pay longs. These payments occur every 8 hours and can significantly impact profitability for positions held multiple days.









Learning how to short crypto on MEXC opens up opportunities to profit in both rising and falling markets. By following this guide, using proper risk management, starting with low leverage, and continuously educating yourself about market dynamics, you can incorporate shorting into your trading strategy effectively.

Remember that shorting carries substantial risk, especially with leverage. Always practice with small positions first, use stop-losses religiously, and never invest more than you can afford to lose. MEXC provides the tools and platform for shorting, but success depends on your discipline, strategy, and risk management skills.

Start small, learn continuously, and gradually build your shorting expertise on MEXC's powerful trading platform.



