Transferring USDT (Tether) from Binance to MEXC is a straightforward process that requires careful attention to network selection and address verification. This comprehensive guide walks you throughTransferring USDT (Tether) from Binance to MEXC is a straightforward process that requires careful attention to network selection and address verification. This comprehensive guide walks you through
Learn/Trading Guide/User Guide/How to Tran...ce to MEXC?

How to Transfer USDT from Binance to MEXC?

Dec 12, 2025
0m
Terrace
TRC$0.003975-5.17%
Best Wallet
BEST$0.002256-12.21%
Checkmate
CHECK$0.100176-0.84%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.1753+3.48%
Movement
MOVE$0.04002+3.09%

Transferring USDT (Tether) from Binance to MEXC is a straightforward process that requires careful attention to network selection and address verification. This comprehensive guide walks you through every step of the transfer process, from obtaining your MEXC deposit address to confirming successful receipt of funds.


Key Takeaways:
  • Always match the network on both platforms (TRC20, BEP20, or ERC20)
  • Start with a small test transaction to verify everything works correctly
  • TRC20 offers the best balance of speed and low fees for most users
  • Double-check addresses before confirming any withdrawal
  • Transfer times typically range from 1-30 minutes depending on network choice
Whether you're a beginner making your first crypto transfer or an experienced trader moving funds between exchanges, this guide provides all the information you need for a safe and successful USDT transfer.

1.Introduction to transferring USDT from Binance to MEXC


1.1 Why Transfer Between Exchanges?


Cryptocurrency traders often need to move assets between different exchanges for various reasons. You might want to transfer USDT from Binance to MEXC to:

Access Different Trading Pairs: MEXC offers certain altcoins and trading pairs not available on Binance, particularly newer tokens and projects.
Take Advantage of Price Differences: Arbitrage opportunities may exist where the same token trades at different prices on different exchanges.
Participate in MEXC-Exclusive Features: MEXC sometimes offers unique staking programs, launchpad events, or promotional trading competitions.
Diversify Exchange Risk: Keeping funds across multiple platforms reduces the risk of having all your assets on a single exchange.
Lower Trading Fees: Depending on your trading volume and VIP tier, one exchange might offer more favorable fee structures for specific trading pairs.

1.2 About USDT (Tether)


USDT is the largest stablecoin by market capitalization, pegged 1:1 to the US Dollar. It serves as the primary trading pair on most cryptocurrency exchanges and acts as a stable store of value during volatile market conditions.
Key Characteristics of USDT:
  • Maintains stable $1.00 value through reserve backing
  • Available on multiple blockchain networks
  • High liquidity across all major exchanges
  • The most widely used stablecoin for crypto trading
  • Faster and cheaper to transfer than fiat currency

1.3 Understanding the Transfer Process


When you transfer USDT from Binance to MEXC, you're not actually moving the coins between the exchanges directly. Instead, you're:
  • Withdrawing USDT from your Binance wallet to blockchain
  • Sending it through the blockchain network to a specific address
  • Having MEXC detect and credit the incoming transaction to your account
This process happens on-chain, meaning the transaction is recorded on a public blockchain that anyone can verify. The entire process is trustless and doesn't require the two exchanges to communicate with each other.


2.Step-by-Step Transfer Guide


2.1 Phase 1: Obtaining Your MEXC Deposit Address

This is the most critical phase. Your deposit address is like a bank account number . Getting it wrong means losing your funds.
Step 1: Log Into MEXC
  • Visit the official MEXC website
  • Click the "Log In" button in the top right corner
  • Enter your email address and password
  • Complete 2FA verification if enabled
  • Verify you're on the legitimate MEXC site (check URL, security certificate)
Security Check: Before proceeding, verify you're on the real MEXC website. Phishing sites look identical but have slightly different URLs.
Step 2: Navigate to Deposit Section
  • Once logged in, hover over "Assets" in the top menu
  • Click "Deposit" from the dropdown menu
  • Alternatively, click on "Wallet" and then select "Deposit"
  • You should now see the deposit interface
Step 3: Select USDT
  • In the coin search box, type "USDT"
  • Click on USDT from the results (you'll see multiple USDT options)
  • Make sure you select regular "USDT" (not USDТ or other variants)
  • The deposit interface for USDT will open
Step 4: Choose Your Network
This is the most important step:
  • You'll see a dropdown menu showing available networks
  • Network options typically include:
    • USDT-TRC20
    • USDT-BEP20 (BSC)
    • USDT-ERC20
    • Other networks
  • Choose your preferred network (recommend TRC20 for most users)
  • Write down or screenshot which network you selected
Critical Warning: The network you choose here MUST match the network you select on Binance in the next phase. Mismatching networks results in permanent loss of funds.
Step 5: Copy the Deposit Address
  • After selecting the network, MEXC will display your deposit address
  • This is a long string of letters and numbers (example: TXYZabc123def456...)
  • Click the "Copy" button next to the address
  • Alternative: Manually write down the entire address and triple-check it
  • Some platforms show a QR code - you can use this with mobile apps
Step 6: Verify and Save
Before leaving this page:
  • Screenshot the entire screen showing:
    • The coin (USDT)
    • The network selected (e.g., TRC20)
    • The deposit address
    • The date/time
  • Verify the address was copied correctly by pasting it into a notepad
  • Count the characters (TRC20 addresses typically start with "T" and are 34 characters)
  • Keep this window open or save the information securely
Address Format Examples:
  • TRC20: Starts with "T" (e.g., TXYZabc123...)
  • BEP20: Starts with "0x" (e.g., 0x1234...)
  • ERC20: Starts with "0x" (e.g., 0x5678...)

2.2 Phase 2: Withdrawing USDT from Binance


Now that you have your MEXC deposit address and network information, proceed to Binance:
Step 1: Log Into Binance
  • Go to Binance official website
  • Click "Log In" and enter your credentials
  • Complete 2FA verification
  • Ensure you're on the legitimate Binance website
Step 2: Access Your Wallet
  • Click on "Wallet" in the top right corner
  • Select "Fiat and Spot" from the dropdown menu
  • You'll see your complete asset list
  • Locate USDT in the list (use the search function if needed)
Step 3: Initiate Withdrawal
  • Find USDT in your wallet list
  • Click "Withdraw" next to your USDT balance
  • The withdrawal interface will open
  • Ensure you have sufficient USDT balance
Step 4: Select Crypto Network
  • You'll see two options: "Send via Crypto Network" and "Send via Email/Phone"
  • Click "Send via Crypto Network"
  • The network selection interface appears
Step 5: Enter MEXC Address
  • In the "Address" field, paste your MEXC deposit address
  • Triple-check the address - compare first 4 and last 4 characters minimum
  • Binance may show a warning if it detects a new address
  • Some addresses can be saved to whitelist for future use
Address Verification:
  • First characters: verify they match
  • Last characters: verify they match
  • Middle section: Spot-check random characters
  • Length: Ensure the full address was pasted
Step 6: Select the Network
This must match your MEXC selection:
  • Click the "Network" dropdown menu
  • You'll see all available networks for USDT:
    • TRC20
    • BEP20 (BSC)
    • ERC20 (Ethereum)
    • Others
  • Select the EXACT SAME network you chose on MEXC
  • Binance will show expected arrival time and network fee
Network Fee Display:
  • Binance shows the withdrawal fee
  • Displays estimated processing time
  • Shows minimum withdrawal amount
  • May warn about network congestion
Step 7: Enter the Amount
  • In the "Amount" field, enter how much USDT to send
  • Options:
    • Type the exact amount you want to send
    • Click "Max" to send everything (minus fees)
    • Leave some USDT for future trading/fees
  • Binance shows:
    • Amount you'll send
    • Network fee
    • Amount recipient will receive
Amount Calculation Example:
  • You want to send: 100 USDT
  • Network fee (TRC20): 1 USDT
  • You need a wallet: 101 USDT
  • MEXC will receive: 100 USDT
Step 8: Review Transaction Details
Before confirming, verify:
Address Verification:
  • Copy the address from the Binance form
  • Compare with your saved MEXC address
  • Check character-by-character
Network Match:
  • MEXC selected network: [Your choice]
  • Binance selected network: [Should be identical]
  • Both must be 100% the same
Amount Confirmation:
  • Sending amount is correct
  • Fee is acceptable
  • Sufficient balance exists
Step 9: Confirm Withdrawal
  • Click the "Withdraw" button
  • Binance will initiate security verification
  • You'll need to confirm via:
    • Email verification code
    • SMS code (if enabled)
    • Google Authenticator/2FA code
    • Potentially additional security questions
Step 10: Complete Security Verification
Email Verification:
  • Check your email inbox
  • Look for Binance withdrawal confirmation
  • Click the confirmation link or enter the code
  • Code typically expires in 10 minutes
2FA Verification:
  • Open your authenticator app
  • Find your Binance code
  • Enter the 6-digit code in Binance
  • Code refreshes every 30 seconds
SMS Verification (if applicable):
  • Wait for SMS from Binance
  • Enter the code provided
  • May take 1-2 minutes to arrive
Step 11: Final Confirmation
  • After all verifications, click the final "Confirm" button
  • Binance will process your withdrawal request
  • You'll see a success message
  • Withdrawal appears in your transaction history
Step 12: Locate Transaction Record
  • Go to "Wallet" → "Transaction History"
  • Filter by "Withdraw"
  • Find your USDT withdrawal
  • Status will show:
    • "Processing" - Binance is preparing the transaction
    • "Pending" - Waiting for blockchain confirmations
    • "Completed" - Transaction successful

2.3 Phase 3: Monitoring the Transfer


Step 1: Track on Binance
  • Click on your withdrawal in transaction history
  • Binance provides:
    • Transaction ID (TxID)
    • Timestamp
    • Amount sent
    • Network used
    • Current status
    • Blockchain explorer link
Step 2: Use Blockchain Explorer
For TRC20 (Tronscan):
  • Click the blockchain explorer link in Binance
  • Or go to tronscan.org
  • Paste your transaction ID
  • You'll see:
    • Confirmation status
    • Block number
    • Timestamp
    • From/To addresses
    • Amount transferred
For BEP20 (BscScan):
  • Search your transaction ID
  • View confirmation progress
  • Check transfer details
For ERC20 (Etherscan):
  • Go to etherscan.io
  • Enter transaction ID
  • Monitor gas prices and confirmations
  • View detailed transaction data
Step 3: Understanding Confirmations
What Are Confirmations? Confirmations are blocks added to the blockchain after your transaction block. More confirmations = more secure.
Required Confirmations:
  • TRC20: Usually 19 confirmations (~1 minute)
  • BEP20: Usually 15 confirmations (~45 seconds)
  • ERC20: 12-64 confirmations depending on amount (~3-15 minutes)
Confirmation Progress:
  • 0/19: Transaction just broadcast
  • 10/19: More than halfway
  • 19/19: Fully confirmed and credited
Step 4: Check MEXC Deposit Status
  • Log into your MEXC account
  • Go to "Assets" → "Deposit History"
  • Look for your USDT deposit
  • Status indicators:
    • "Pending": Awaiting confirmations
    • "Processing": MEXC credits your account
    • "Completed": Funds available
Step 5: Verify Receipt
  • Once status shows "Completed"
  • Go to your MEXC spot wallet
  • Check USDT balance
  • Verify the correct amount was credited
  • Amount should match what you sent minus network fees

2.4 Phase 4: Post-Transfer Verification


Step 1: Confirm Account Balance
  • Check MEXC spot wallet USDT balance
  • Compare with expected amount
  • Verify transaction appears in deposit history
  • Save screenshot of successful deposit
Step 2: Document the Transaction
For your records, save:
  • Transaction ID from blockchain
  • Screenshot of Binance withdrawal
  • Screenshot of MEXC deposit
  • Date and time
  • Amount sent and received
  • Network used
  • Total fees paid
Step 3: Test Before Large Transfers
If this was a test transaction:
  • Verify everything worked correctly
  • Check the actual fees paid
  • Note the total time taken
  • Now you can proceed with larger amounts confidently


3.Understanding USDT and Transfer Networks


3.1 What Are Blockchain Networks?


USDT exists on multiple blockchain networks simultaneously. Each version of USDT is a separate token on its respective blockchain, but all maintain the same $1.00 peg. Think of these as different delivery services that can all transport the same package.

3.2 Available Networks for USDT


TRC20 (Tron Network)
The Tron network has become extremely popular for USDT transfers due to its efficiency:
Advantages:
  • Very low transaction fees (typically 1 USDT or less)
  • Fast confirmation times (1-3 minutes average)
  • High transaction throughput
  • Energy-efficient consensus mechanism
  • Widely supported across exchanges
Disadvantages:
  • Slightly less decentralized than Ethereum
  • Newer network with less historical track record
  • Limited smart contract ecosystem compared to Ethereum
Best For: Regular traders making frequent transfers who want to minimize fees while maintaining reasonable speed.

BEP20 (Binance Smart Chain)
Binance's own blockchain network offers competitive features:
Advantages:
  • Low transaction fees (around 0.5-1 USDT)
  • Very fast confirmations (3-5 seconds per block)
  • Native to Binance ecosystem
  • Growing DeFi ecosystem
  • Compatible with Ethereum tools
Disadvantages:
  • More centralized than other options
  • Dependent on Binance infrastructure
  • Less widely adopted than TRC20 or ERC20
Best For: Users who primarily use Binance and want the fastest possible transfers at low cost.

ERC20 (Ethereum Network)
The original and most established network for USDT:
Advantages:
  • Most decentralized and secure option
  • Largest smart contract ecosystem
  • Widest acceptance across platforms
  • Strongest network security
  • Most liquidity in DeFi protocols
Disadvantages:
  • Highest transaction fees (can range from 5 to 50+ during congestion)
  • Slower confirmation times during network congestion
  • Variable gas prices make costs unpredictable
Best For: Large transfers where security is paramount and percentage fees matter more than flat fees, or when interacting with Ethereum DeFi.

3.3 How to Choose the Right Network


Consider these factors when selecting a network:
Transfer Amount:
  • Small transfers ($100-500): Use TRC20 or BEP20 to minimize fee impact
  • Medium transfers ($500-5,000): TRC20 offers best value
  • Large transfers ($5,000+): Any network works; consider ERC20 for maximum security
Urgency:
  • Need it immediately: BEP20 or TRC20 (1-5 minutes)
  • Can wait: Any network is fine
  • No rush: ERC20 during low gas periods can save money
Frequency:
  • Regular transfers: TRC20 for consistent low fees
  • Occasional transfers: Any network based on current fees
  • One-time large transfer: ERC20 for peace of mind
Platform Availability:
  • Always verify that both Binance and MEXC support your chosen network
  • Check current deposit/withdrawal status (networks can be temporarily suspended)


FAQ - Frequently Asked Questions

General Transfer Questions

Q1: How long does it take to transfer USDT from Binance to MEXC?
A: Transfer time depends on the network selected:
  • TRC20: Typically 1-5 minutes (can take up to 15 minutes during congestion)
  • BEP20: Typically 1-5 minutes (very fast due to 3-second blocks)
  • ERC20: Typically 5-30 minutes (can extend to 1-2 hours during high gas prices)
The process includes Binance processing time (usually immediate), blockchain confirmation time, and MEXC crediting time (usually automatic once confirmed).

Q2: What is the cheapest network to use?
A: BEP20 typically has the lowest fees at around 0.8 USDT, followed closely by TRC20 at 1 USDT. However, the difference is minimal. TRC20 is often preferred due to wider support and proven reliability. ERC20 is the most expensive, ranging from 5to5 to 5to50+ depending on Ethereum gas prices.
For amounts under $10,000, use TRC20 or BEP20. The small fee difference is negligible, and both offer excellent speed and security.

Q3: Can I transfer USDT directly without using blockchain?
A: No, you cannot transfer directly between Binance and MEXC without using a blockchain network. These are separate companies and platforms. The blockchain acts as the intermediary that makes the transfer possible.
Some platforms offer internal transfers (like Binance to Binance), but cross-platform transfers always require on-chain transactions.

Q4: Is it safe to transfer large amounts of USDT?
A: Yes, transferring large amounts is safe if you follow proper procedures:
  • Verify addresses carefully
  • Use the correct network
  • Do a test transaction first
  • Enable all security features
  • Use established networks (TRC20, BEP20, ERC20)
For amounts over $100,000, consider:
  • Breaking into multiple transfers
  • Using ERC20 for maximum security
  • Transferring during low-traffic periods
  • Having customer support standing by

Q5: What happens if I use the wrong network?
A: Using the wrong network (e.g., sending TRC20 USDT to a BEP20 address) typically results in loss of funds. The coins are sent to blockchain, but the receiving platform cannot access them because they're on the wrong network.
Recovery options:
  • Contact both exchange support teams immediately
  • Provide complete transaction details
  • Some platforms can recover for a fee (usually 10-50 USDT)
  • Success is not guaranteed
  • Process can take weeks or months
Prevention is critical - always verify network selection twice.

Conclusion


Transferring USDT from Binance to MEXC is a straightforward process that requires attention to detail and adherence to security best practices. By following this comprehensive guide, you can execute transfers safely, efficiently, and cost-effectively.
Essential Points to Remember:
Network Selection is Critical: The single most important factor in a successful transfer is ensuring the network selected on both Binance and MEXC matches exactly. A mismatch results in permanent loss of funds. Always verify, double-check, and confirm the network before proceeding.
Start with Test Transactions: For first-time transfers or large amounts, investing 10-20 USDT in a test transaction provides invaluable peace of mind. The small cost is insignificant compared to the risk of losing larger amounts to preventable errors.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for your choices of investment activities.
Market Opportunity
Terrace Logo
Terrace Price(TRC)
$0.003975
$0.003975$0.003975
-5.17%
USD
Terrace (TRC) Live Price Chart

Popular Articles

Is Dogecoin Still a Payment Coin? Real-World Use vs. Market Narrative

Is Dogecoin Still a Payment Coin? Real-World Use vs. Market Narrative

The potential for Dogecoin to function as a payment coin has been debated for years. Launched in 2013 as a meme-inspired project, DOGE quickly gained traction due to its accessibility. With one-minute

Is Dogecoin's Unlimited Supply a Problem? The Truth About DOGE Inflation

Is Dogecoin's Unlimited Supply a Problem? The Truth About DOGE Inflation

Dogecoin's supply model is frequently misunderstood because it diverges from the scarcity-based frameworks typically associated with digital assets. Rather than capping issuance, Dogecoin introduces a

Meta Stock Split Prediction 2026: Is Mark Zuckerberg Finally Ready?

Meta Stock Split Prediction 2026: Is Mark Zuckerberg Finally Ready?

Among the "Magnificent Seven" tech giants, Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) stands out for a peculiar reason: it has never executed a stock split.While Apple, Nvidia, Tesla, and Alphabet have all sp

MSFT Earnings Date Q2 2026: What to Expect and How to Trade It

MSFT Earnings Date Q2 2026: What to Expect and How to Trade It

As January progresses, the search volume for "MSFT earnings date" is spiking. Investors and traders globally are preparing for one of the most significant market-moving events of the tech sector: Micr

Related Articles

Is Dogecoin Still a Payment Coin? Real-World Use vs. Market Narrative

Is Dogecoin Still a Payment Coin? Real-World Use vs. Market Narrative

The potential for Dogecoin to function as a payment coin has been debated for years. Launched in 2013 as a meme-inspired project, DOGE quickly gained traction due to its accessibility. With one-minute

Is Dogecoin's Unlimited Supply a Problem? The Truth About DOGE Inflation

Is Dogecoin's Unlimited Supply a Problem? The Truth About DOGE Inflation

Dogecoin's supply model is frequently misunderstood because it diverges from the scarcity-based frameworks typically associated with digital assets. Rather than capping issuance, Dogecoin introduces a

Meta Stock Split Prediction 2026: Is Mark Zuckerberg Finally Ready?

Meta Stock Split Prediction 2026: Is Mark Zuckerberg Finally Ready?

Among the "Magnificent Seven" tech giants, Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) stands out for a peculiar reason: it has never executed a stock split.While Apple, Nvidia, Tesla, and Alphabet have all sp

MSFT Earnings Date Q2 2026: What to Expect and How to Trade It

MSFT Earnings Date Q2 2026: What to Expect and How to Trade It

As January progresses, the search volume for "MSFT earnings date" is spiking. Investors and traders globally are preparing for one of the most significant market-moving events of the tech sector: Micr

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus