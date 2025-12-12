How to Transfer USDT from Binance to MEXC?

Transferring USDT (Tether) from Binance to MEXC is a straightforward process that requires careful attention to network selection and address verification. This comprehensive guide walks you through every step of the transfer process, from obtaining your MEXC deposit address to confirming successful receipt of funds.





Key Takeaways:

Always match the network on both platforms (TRC20, BEP20, or ERC20

Start with a small test transaction to verify everything works correctly

TRC20 offers the best balance of speed and low fees for most users

Double-check addresses before confirming any withdrawal

Transfer times typically range from 1-30 minutes depending on network choice

Whether you're a beginner making your first crypto transfer or an experienced trader moving funds between exchanges, this guide provides all the information you need for a safe and successful USDT transfer.













Cryptocurrency traders often need to move assets between different exchanges for various reasons. You might want to transfer USDT from Binance to MEXC to:





Access Different Trading Pairs: MEXC offers certain altcoins and trading pairs not available on Binance, particularly newer tokens and projects.

Take Advantage of Price Differences: Arbitrage opportunities may exist where the same token trades at different prices on different exchanges.

Participate in MEXC-Exclusive Features: MEXC sometimes offers unique staking programs, launchpad events, or promotional trading competitions.

Diversify Exchange Risk: Keeping funds across multiple platforms reduces the risk of having all your assets on a single exchange.

Lower Trading Fees: Depending on your trading volume and VIP tier, one exchange might offer more favorable fee structures for specific trading pairs.









USDT is the largest stablecoin by market capitalization, pegged 1:1 to the US Dollar. It serves as the primary trading pair on most cryptocurrency exchanges and acts as a stable store of value during volatile market conditions.

Key Characteristics of USDT:

Maintains stable $1.00 value through reserve backing

Available on multiple blockchain networks

High liquidity across all major exchanges

The most widely used stablecoin for crypto trading

Faster and cheaper to transfer than fiat currency









When you transfer USDT from Binance to MEXC, you're not actually moving the coins between the exchanges directly. Instead, you're:

Withdrawing USDT from your Binance wallet to blockchain

Sending it through the blockchain network to a specific address

Having MEXC detect and credit the incoming transaction to your account

This process happens on-chain, meaning the transaction is recorded on a public blockchain that anyone can verify. The entire process is trustless and doesn't require the two exchanges to communicate with each other.





Deposit









This is the most critical phase. Your deposit address is like a bank account number . Getting it wrong means losing your funds.

Step 1: Log Into MEXC

Visit the official MEXC website

Click the "Log In" button in the top right corner

Enter your email address and password

Complete 2FA verification if enabled

Verify you're on the legitimate MEXC site (check URL, security certificate)

Security Check: Before proceeding, verify you're on the real MEXC website. Phishing sites look identical but have slightly different URLs.

Step 2: Navigate to Deposit Section

Once logged in, hover over "Assets" in the top menu

Click "Deposit" from the dropdown menu

Alternatively, click on "Wallet" and then select "Deposit"

You should now see the deposit interface

Step 3: Select USDT

In the coin search box, type "USDT"

Click on USDT from the results (you'll see multiple USDT options)

Make sure you select regular "USDT" (not USDТ or other variants)

The deposit interface for USDT will open

Step 4: Choose Your Network

This is the most important step:

You'll see a dropdown menu showing available networks

Network options typically include: USDT-TRC20 USDT-BEP20 (BSC) USDT-ERC20 Other networks

Choose your preferred network (recommend TRC20 for most users)

Write down or screenshot which network you selected

Critical Warning: The network you choose here MUST match the network you select on Binance in the next phase. Mismatching networks results in permanent loss of funds.

Step 5: Copy the Deposit Address

After selecting the network, MEXC will display your deposit address

This is a long string of letters and numbers (example: TXYZabc123def456...)

Click the "Copy" button next to the address

Alternative: Manually write down the entire address and triple-check it

Some platforms show a QR code - you can use this with mobile apps

Step 6: Verify and Save

Before leaving this page:

Screenshot the entire screen showing: The coin (USDT) The network selected (e.g., TRC20) The deposit address The date/time

Verify the address was copied correctly by pasting it into a notepad

Count the characters (TRC20 addresses typically start with "T" and are 34 characters)

Keep this window open or save the information securely

Address Format Examples:

TRC20: Starts with "T" (e.g., TXYZabc123...)

BEP20: Starts with "0x" (e.g., 0x1234...)

ERC20: Starts with "0x" (e.g., 0x5678...)









Now that you have your MEXC deposit address and network information, proceed to Binance:

Step 1: Log Into Binance

Go to Binance official website

Click "Log In" and enter your credentials

Complete 2FA verification

Ensure you're on the legitimate Binance website

Step 2: Access Your Wallet

Click on "Wallet" in the top right corner

Select "Fiat and Spot" from the dropdown menu

You'll see your complete asset list

Locate USDT in the list (use the search function if needed)

Step 3: Initiate Withdrawal

Find USDT in your wallet list

Click "Withdraw" next to your USDT balance

The withdrawal interface will open

Ensure you have sufficient USDT balance

Step 4: Select Crypto Network

You'll see two options: "Send via Crypto Network" and "Send via Email/Phone"

Click "Send via Crypto Network"

The network selection interface appears

Step 5: Enter MEXC Address

In the "Address" field, paste your MEXC deposit address

Triple-check the address - compare first 4 and last 4 characters minimum

Binance may show a warning if it detects a new address

Some addresses can be saved to whitelist for future use

Address Verification:

First characters: verify they match

Last characters: verify they match

Middle section: Spot-check random characters

Length: Ensure the full address was pasted

Step 6: Select the Network

This must match your MEXC selection:

Click the "Network" dropdown menu

You'll see all available networks for USDT: TRC20 BEP20 (BSC) ERC20 (Ethereum) Others

Select the EXACT SAME network you chose on MEXC

Binance will show expected arrival time and network fee

Network Fee Display:

Binance shows the withdrawal fee

Displays estimated processing time

Shows minimum withdrawal amount

May warn about network congestion

Step 7: Enter the Amount

In the "Amount" field, enter how much USDT to send

Options: Type the exact amount you want to send Click "Max" to send everything (minus fees) Leave some USDT for future trading/fees

Binance shows: Amount you'll send Network fee Amount recipient will receive



Amount Calculation Example:

You want to send: 100 USDT

Network fee (TRC20): 1 USDT

You need a wallet: 101 USDT

MEXC will receive: 100 USDT

Step 8: Review Transaction Details

Before confirming, verify:

Address Verification:

Copy the address from the Binance form

Compare with your saved MEXC address

Check character-by-character

Network Match:

MEXC selected network: [Your choice]

Binance selected network: [Should be identical]

Both must be 100% the same

Amount Confirmation:

Sending amount is correct

Fee is acceptable

Sufficient balance exists

Step 9: Confirm Withdrawal

Click the "Withdraw" button

Binance will initiate security verification

You'll need to confirm via: Email verification code SMS code (if enabled) Google Authenticator/2FA code Potentially additional security questions



Step 10: Complete Security Verification

Email Verification:

Check your email inbox

Look for Binance withdrawal confirmation

Click the confirmation link or enter the code

Code typically expires in 10 minutes

2FA Verification:

Open your authenticator app

Find your Binance code

Enter the 6-digit code in Binance

Code refreshes every 30 seconds

SMS Verification (if applicable):

Wait for SMS from Binance

Enter the code provided

May take 1-2 minutes to arrive

Step 11: Final Confirmation

After all verifications, click the final "Confirm" button

Binance will process your withdrawal request

You'll see a success message

Withdrawal appears in your transaction history

Step 12: Locate Transaction Record

Go to "Wallet" → "Transaction History"

Filter by "Withdraw"

Find your USDT withdrawal

Status will show: "Processing" - Binance is preparing the transaction "Pending" - Waiting for blockchain confirmations "Completed" - Transaction successful











Step 1: Track on Binance

Click on your withdrawal in transaction history

Binance provides: Transaction ID (TxID) Timestamp Amount sent Network used Current status Blockchain explorer link



Step 2: Use Blockchain Explorer

For TRC20 (Tronscan):

Click the blockchain explorer link in Binance

Or go to tronscan.org

Paste your transaction ID

You'll see: Confirmation status Block number Timestamp From/To addresses Amount transferred



For BEP20 (BscScan):

Visit bscscan.com

Search your transaction ID

View confirmation progress

Check transfer details

For ERC20 (Etherscan):

Go to etherscan.io

Enter transaction ID

Monitor gas prices and confirmations

View detailed transaction data

Step 3: Understanding Confirmations

What Are Confirmations? Confirmations are blocks added to the blockchain after your transaction block. More confirmations = more secure.

Required Confirmations:

TRC20: Usually 19 confirmations (~1 minute)

BEP20: Usually 15 confirmations (~45 seconds)

ERC20: 12-64 confirmations depending on amount (~3-15 minutes)

Confirmation Progress:

0/19: Transaction just broadcast

10/19: More than halfway

19/19: Fully confirmed and credited

Step 4: Check MEXC Deposit Status

Log into your MEXC account

Go to "Assets" → "Deposit History"

Look for your USDT deposit

Status indicators: "Pending": Awaiting confirmations "Processing": MEXC credits your account "Completed": Funds available



Step 5: Verify Receipt

Once status shows "Completed"

Go to your MEXC spot wallet

Check USDT balance

Verify the correct amount was credited

Amount should match what you sent minus network fees









Step 1: Confirm Account Balance

Check MEXC spot wallet USDT balance

Compare with expected amount

Verify transaction appears in deposit history

Save screenshot of successful deposit

Step 2: Document the Transaction

For your records, save:

Transaction ID from blockchain

Screenshot of Binance withdrawal

Screenshot of MEXC deposit

Date and time

Amount sent and received

Network used

Total fees paid

Step 3: Test Before Large Transfers

If this was a test transaction:

Verify everything worked correctly

Check the actual fees paid

Note the total time taken

Now you can proceed with larger amounts confidently





Deposit













USDT exists on multiple blockchain networks simultaneously. Each version of USDT is a separate token on its respective blockchain, but all maintain the same $1.00 peg. Think of these as different delivery services that can all transport the same package.









TRC20 (Tron Network)

The Tron network has become extremely popular for USDT transfers due to its efficiency:

Advantages:

Very low transaction fees (typically 1 USDT or less)

Fast confirmation times (1-3 minutes average)

High transaction throughput

Energy-efficient consensus mechanism

Widely supported across exchanges

Disadvantages:

Slightly less decentralized than Ethereum

Newer network with less historical track record

Limited smart contract ecosystem compared to Ethereum

Best For: Regular traders making frequent transfers who want to minimize fees while maintaining reasonable speed.





BEP20 (Binance Smart Chain)

Binance's own blockchain network offers competitive features:

Advantages:

Low transaction fees (around 0.5-1 USDT)

Very fast confirmations (3-5 seconds per block)

Native to Binance ecosystem

Growing DeFi ecosystem

Compatible with Ethereum tools

Disadvantages:

More centralized than other options

Dependent on Binance infrastructure

Less widely adopted than TRC20 or ERC20

Best For: Users who primarily use Binance and want the fastest possible transfers at low cost.





ERC20 (Ethereum Network)

The original and most established network for USDT:

Advantages:

Most decentralized and secure option

Largest smart contract ecosystem

Widest acceptance across platforms

Strongest network security

Most liquidity in DeFi protocols

Disadvantages:

Highest transaction fees (can range from 5 to 50+ during congestion)

Slower confirmation times during network congestion

Variable gas prices make costs unpredictable

Best For: Large transfers where security is paramount and percentage fees matter more than flat fees, or when interacting with Ethereum DeFi









Consider these factors when selecting a network:

Transfer Amount:

Small transfers ($100-500): Use TRC20 or BEP20 to minimize fee impact

Medium transfers ($500-5,000): TRC20 offers best value

Large transfers ($5,000+): Any network works; consider ERC20 for maximum security

Urgency:

Need it immediately: BEP20 or TRC20 (1-5 minutes)

Can wait: Any network is fine

No rush: ERC20 during low gas periods can save money

Frequency:

Regular transfers: TRC20 for consistent low fees

Occasional transfers: Any network based on current fees

One-time large transfer: ERC20 for peace of mind

Platform Availability:

Always verify that both Binance and MEXC support your chosen network

Check current deposit/withdrawal status (networks can be temporarily suspended)





Deposit





Q1: How long does it take to transfer USDT from Binance to MEXC?

A: Transfer time depends on the network selected:

TRC20 : Typically 1-5 minutes (can take up to 15 minutes during congestion)

BEP20 : Typically 1-5 minutes (very fast due to 3-second blocks)

ERC20: Typically 5-30 minutes (can extend to 1-2 hours during high gas prices)

The process includes Binance processing time (usually immediate), blockchain confirmation time, and MEXC crediting time (usually automatic once confirmed).





Q2: What is the cheapest network to use?

A: BEP20 typically has the lowest fees at around 0.8 USDT, followed closely by TRC20 at 1 USDT. However, the difference is minimal. TRC20 is often preferred due to wider support and proven reliability. ERC20 is the most expensive, ranging from 5to5 to 5to50+ depending on Ethereum gas prices.

For amounts under $10,000, use TRC20 or BEP20. The small fee difference is negligible, and both offer excellent speed and security.





Q3: Can I transfer USDT directly without using blockchain?

A: No, you cannot transfer directly between Binance and MEXC without using a blockchain network. These are separate companies and platforms. The blockchain acts as the intermediary that makes the transfer possible.

Some platforms offer internal transfers (like Binance to Binance), but cross-platform transfers always require on-chain transactions.





Q4: Is it safe to transfer large amounts of USDT?

A: Yes, transferring large amounts is safe if you follow proper procedures:

Verify addresses carefully

Use the correct network

Do a test transaction first

Enable all security features

Use established networks (TRC20, BEP20, ERC20)

For amounts over $100,000, consider:

Breaking into multiple transfers

Using ERC20 for maximum security

Transferring during low-traffic periods

Having customer support standing by





Q5: What happens if I use the wrong network?

A: Using the wrong network (e.g., sending TRC20 USDT to a BEP20 address) typically results in loss of funds. The coins are sent to blockchain, but the receiving platform cannot access them because they're on the wrong network.

Recovery options:

Contact both exchange support teams immediately

Provide complete transaction details

Some platforms can recover for a fee (usually 10-50 USDT)

Success is not guaranteed

Process can take weeks or months

Prevention is critical - always verify network selection twice.









Transferring USDT from Binance to MEXC is a straightforward process that requires attention to detail and adherence to security best practices. By following this comprehensive guide, you can execute transfers safely, efficiently, and cost-effectively.

Essential Points to Remember:

Network Selection is Critical: The single most important factor in a successful transfer is ensuring the network selected on both Binance and MEXC matches exactly. A mismatch results in permanent loss of funds. Always verify, double-check, and confirm the network before proceeding.

Start with Test Transactions: For first-time transfers or large amounts, investing 10-20 USDT in a test transaction provides invaluable peace of mind. The small cost is insignificant compared to the risk of losing larger amounts to preventable errors.



