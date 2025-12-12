How to Transfer USDT from Binance to MEXC?

Transferring USDT (Tether) from Binance to MEXC is a straightforward process that requires careful attention to network selection and address verification. This comprehensive guide walks you through every step of the transfer process, from obtaining your MEXC deposit address to confirming successful receipt of funds.
Key Takeaways:
Always match the network on both platforms (TRC20, BEP20, or ERC20)
Start with a small test transaction to verify everything works correctly
TRC20 offers the best balance of speed and low fees for most users
Double-check addresses before confirming any withdrawal
Transfer times typically range from 1-30 minutes depending on network choice
Whether you're a beginner making your first crypto transfer or an experienced trader moving funds between exchanges, this guide provides all the information you need for a safe and successful USDT transfer.
Cryptocurrency traders often need to move assets between different exchanges for various reasons. You might want to transfer USDT from Binance to MEXC to:
Access Different Trading Pairs: MEXC offers certain altcoins and trading pairs not available on Binance, particularly newer tokens and projects.
Take Advantage of Price Differences: Arbitrage opportunities may exist where the same token trades at different prices on different exchanges.
Participate in MEXC-Exclusive Features: MEXC sometimes offers unique staking programs, launchpad events, or promotional trading competitions.
Diversify Exchange Risk: Keeping funds across multiple platforms reduces the risk of having all your assets on a single exchange.
Lower Trading Fees: Depending on your trading volume and VIP tier, one exchange might offer more favorable fee structures for specific trading pairs.
USDT is the largest stablecoin by market capitalization, pegged 1:1 to the US Dollar. It serves as the primary trading pair on most cryptocurrency exchanges and acts as a stable store of value during volatile market conditions.
Key Characteristics of USDT:
Maintains stable $1.00 value through reserve backing
Available on multiple blockchain networks
High liquidity across all major exchanges
The most widely used stablecoin for crypto trading
Faster and cheaper to transfer than fiat currency
When you transfer USDT from Binance to MEXC, you're not actually moving the coins between the exchanges directly. Instead, you're:
Withdrawing USDT from your Binance wallet to blockchain
Sending it through the blockchain network to a specific address
Having MEXC detect and credit the incoming transaction to your account
This process happens on-chain, meaning the transaction is recorded on a public blockchain that anyone can verify. The entire process is trustless and doesn't require the two exchanges to communicate with each other.
This is the most critical phase. Your deposit address is like a bank account number . Getting it wrong means losing your funds.
Step 1: Log Into MEXC
Click the "Log In" button in the top right corner
Enter your email address and password
Complete 2FA verification if enabled
Verify you're on the legitimate MEXC site (check URL, security certificate)
Security Check: Before proceeding, verify you're on the real MEXC website. Phishing sites look identical but have slightly different URLs.
Step 2: Navigate to Deposit Section
Once logged in, hover over "Assets" in the top menu
Click "Deposit" from the dropdown menu
Alternatively, click on "Wallet" and then select "Deposit"
You should now see the deposit interface
Step 3: Select USDT
In the coin search box, type "USDT"
Click on USDT from the results (you'll see multiple USDT options)
Make sure you select regular "USDT" (not USDТ or other variants)
The deposit interface for USDT will open
Step 4: Choose Your Network
This is the most important step:
You'll see a dropdown menu showing available networks
Network options typically include:
USDT-TRC20
USDT-BEP20 (BSC)
USDT-ERC20
Other networks
Choose your preferred network (recommend TRC20 for most users)
Write down or screenshot which network you selected
Critical Warning: The network you choose here MUST match the network you select on Binance in the next phase. Mismatching networks results in permanent loss of funds.
Step 5: Copy the Deposit Address
After selecting the network, MEXC will display your deposit address
This is a long string of letters and numbers (example: TXYZabc123def456...)
Click the "Copy" button next to the address
Alternative: Manually write down the entire address and triple-check it
Some platforms show a QR code - you can use this with mobile apps
Step 6: Verify and Save
Before leaving this page:
Screenshot the entire screen showing:
Verify the address was copied correctly by pasting it into a notepad
Count the characters (TRC20 addresses typically start with "T" and are 34 characters)
Keep this window open or save the information securely
Address Format Examples:
TRC20: Starts with "T" (e.g., TXYZabc123...)
BEP20: Starts with "0x" (e.g., 0x1234...)
ERC20: Starts with "0x" (e.g., 0x5678...)
Now that you have your MEXC deposit address and network information, proceed to Binance:
Step 1: Log Into Binance
Go to Binance official website
Click "Log In" and enter your credentials
Complete 2FA verification
Ensure you're on the legitimate Binance website
Step 2: Access Your Wallet
Click on "Wallet" in the top right corner
Select "Fiat and Spot" from the dropdown menu
You'll see your complete asset list
Locate USDT in the list (use the search function if needed)
Step 3: Initiate Withdrawal
Find USDT in your wallet list
Click "Withdraw" next to your USDT balance
The withdrawal interface will open
Ensure you have sufficient USDT balance
Step 4: Select Crypto Network
You'll see two options: "Send via Crypto Network" and "Send via Email/Phone"
Click "Send via Crypto Network"
The network selection interface appears
Step 5: Enter MEXC Address
In the "Address" field, paste your MEXC deposit address
Triple-check the address - compare first 4 and last 4 characters minimum
Binance may show a warning if it detects a new address
Some addresses can be saved to whitelist for future use
Address Verification:
First characters: verify they match
Last characters: verify they match
Middle section: Spot-check random characters
Length: Ensure the full address was pasted
Step 6: Select the Network
This must match your MEXC selection:
Click the "Network" dropdown menu
You'll see all available networks for USDT:
TRC20
BEP20 (BSC)
ERC20 (Ethereum)
Others
Select the EXACT SAME network you chose on MEXC
Binance will show expected arrival time and network fee
Network Fee Display:
Binance shows the withdrawal fee
Displays estimated processing time
Shows minimum withdrawal amount
May warn about network congestion
Step 7: Enter the Amount
Amount Calculation Example:
You want to send: 100 USDT
Network fee (TRC20): 1 USDT
You need a wallet: 101 USDT
MEXC will receive: 100 USDT
Step 8: Review Transaction Details
Before confirming, verify:
Address Verification:
Copy the address from the Binance form
Compare with your saved MEXC address
Check character-by-character
Network Match:
MEXC selected network: [Your choice]
Binance selected network: [Should be identical]
Both must be 100% the same
Amount Confirmation:
Step 9: Confirm Withdrawal
Click the "Withdraw" button
Binance will initiate security verification
You'll need to confirm via:
Step 10: Complete Security Verification
Email Verification:
Check your email inbox
Look for Binance withdrawal confirmation
Click the confirmation link or enter the code
Code typically expires in 10 minutes
2FA Verification:
Open your authenticator app
Find your Binance code
Enter the 6-digit code in Binance
Code refreshes every 30 seconds
SMS Verification (if applicable):
Step 11: Final Confirmation
After all verifications, click the final "Confirm" button
Binance will process your withdrawal request
You'll see a success message
Withdrawal appears in your transaction history
Step 12: Locate Transaction Record
Step 1: Track on Binance
Step 2: Use Blockchain Explorer
For TRC20 (Tronscan):
For BEP20 (BscScan):
For ERC20 (Etherscan):
Step 3: Understanding Confirmations
What Are Confirmations?
Confirmations are blocks added to the blockchain after your transaction block. More confirmations = more secure.
Required Confirmations:
TRC20: Usually 19 confirmations (~1 minute)
BEP20: Usually 15 confirmations (~45 seconds)
ERC20: 12-64 confirmations depending on amount (~3-15 minutes)
Confirmation Progress:
Step 4: Check MEXC Deposit Status
Log into your MEXC account
Go to "Assets" → "Deposit History"
Look for your USDT deposit
Status indicators:
"Pending": Awaiting confirmations
"Processing": MEXC credits your account
"Completed": Funds available
Step 5: Verify Receipt
Once status shows "Completed"
Go to your MEXC spot wallet
Check USDT balance
Verify the correct amount was credited
Amount should match what you sent minus network fees
Step 1: Confirm Account Balance
Check MEXC spot wallet USDT balance
Compare with expected amount
Verify transaction appears in deposit history
Save screenshot of successful deposit
Step 2: Document the Transaction
For your records, save:
Transaction ID from blockchain
Screenshot of Binance withdrawal
Screenshot of MEXC deposit
Date and time
Amount sent and received
Network used
Total fees paid
Step 3: Test Before Large Transfers
If this was a test transaction:
Verify everything worked correctly
Check the actual fees paid
Note the total time taken
Now you can proceed with larger amounts confidently
USDT exists on multiple blockchain networks simultaneously. Each version of USDT is a separate token on its respective blockchain, but all maintain the same $1.00 peg. Think of these as different delivery services that can all transport the same package.
TRC20 (Tron Network)
The Tron network has become extremely popular for USDT transfers due to its efficiency:
Advantages:
Very low transaction fees (typically 1 USDT or less)
Fast confirmation times (1-3 minutes average)
High transaction throughput
Energy-efficient consensus mechanism
Widely supported across exchanges
Disadvantages:
Slightly less decentralized than Ethereum
Newer network with less historical track record
Limited smart contract ecosystem compared to Ethereum
Best For: Regular traders making frequent transfers who want to minimize fees while maintaining reasonable speed.
BEP20 (Binance Smart Chain)
Binance's own blockchain network offers competitive features:
Advantages:
Low transaction fees (around 0.5-1 USDT)
Very fast confirmations (3-5 seconds per block)
Native to Binance ecosystem
Growing DeFi ecosystem
Compatible with Ethereum tools
Disadvantages:
More centralized than other options
Dependent on Binance infrastructure
Less widely adopted than TRC20 or ERC20
Best For: Users who primarily use Binance and want the fastest possible transfers at low cost.
ERC20 (Ethereum Network)
The original and most established network for USDT:
Advantages:
Most decentralized and secure option
Largest smart contract ecosystem
Widest acceptance across platforms
Strongest network security
Most liquidity in DeFi protocols
Disadvantages:
Highest transaction fees (can range from 5 to 50+ during congestion)
Slower confirmation times during network congestion
Variable gas prices make costs unpredictable
Best For: Large transfers where security is paramount and percentage fees matter more than flat fees, or when interacting with Ethereum DeFi.
Consider these factors when selecting a network:
Transfer Amount:
Small transfers ($100-500): Use TRC20 or BEP20 to minimize fee impact
Medium transfers ($500-5,000): TRC20 offers best value
Large transfers ($5,000+): Any network works; consider ERC20 for maximum security
Urgency:
Need it immediately: BEP20 or TRC20 (1-5 minutes)
Can wait: Any network is fine
No rush: ERC20 during low gas periods can save money
Frequency:
Regular transfers: TRC20 for consistent low fees
Occasional transfers: Any network based on current fees
One-time large transfer: ERC20 for peace of mind
Platform Availability:
Q1: How long does it take to transfer USDT from Binance to MEXC?
A: Transfer time depends on the network selected:
TRC20: Typically 1-5 minutes (can take up to 15 minutes during congestion)
BEP20: Typically 1-5 minutes (very fast due to 3-second blocks)
ERC20: Typically 5-30 minutes (can extend to 1-2 hours during high gas prices)
The process includes Binance processing time (usually immediate), blockchain confirmation time, and MEXC crediting time (usually automatic once confirmed).
Q2: What is the cheapest network to use?
A: BEP20 typically has the lowest fees at around 0.8 USDT, followed closely by TRC20 at 1 USDT. However, the difference is minimal. TRC20 is often preferred due to wider support and proven reliability. ERC20 is the most expensive, ranging from 5to5 to 5to50+ depending on Ethereum gas prices.
For amounts under $10,000, use TRC20 or BEP20. The small fee difference is negligible, and both offer excellent speed and security.
A: No, you cannot transfer directly between Binance and MEXC without using a blockchain network. These are separate companies and platforms. The blockchain acts as the intermediary that makes the transfer possible.
Some platforms offer internal transfers (like Binance to Binance), but cross-platform transfers always require on-chain transactions.
Q4: Is it safe to transfer large amounts of USDT?
A: Yes, transferring large amounts is safe if you follow proper procedures:
Verify addresses carefully
Use the correct network
Do a test transaction first
Enable all security features
Use established networks (TRC20, BEP20, ERC20)
For amounts over $100,000, consider:
Breaking into multiple transfers
Using ERC20 for maximum security
Transferring during low-traffic periods
Having customer support standing by
Q5: What happens if I use the wrong network?
A: Using the wrong network (e.g., sending TRC20 USDT to a BEP20 address) typically results in loss of funds. The coins are sent to blockchain, but the receiving platform cannot access them because they're on the wrong network.
Recovery options:
Contact both exchange support teams immediately
Provide complete transaction details
Some platforms can recover for a fee (usually 10-50 USDT)
Success is not guaranteed
Process can take weeks or months
Prevention is critical - always verify network selection twice.
Transferring USDT from Binance to MEXC is a straightforward process that requires attention to detail and adherence to security best practices. By following this comprehensive guide, you can execute transfers safely, efficiently, and cost-effectively.
Essential Points to Remember:
Network Selection is Critical:
The single most important factor in a successful transfer is ensuring the network selected on both Binance and MEXC matches exactly. A mismatch results in permanent loss of funds. Always verify, double-check, and confirm the network before proceeding.
Start with Test Transactions:
For first-time transfers or large amounts, investing 10-20 USDT in a test transaction provides invaluable peace of mind. The small cost is insignificant compared to the risk of losing larger amounts to preventable errors.
