What is Cysic (CYS)? Complete Guide to the ComputeFi Revolution in Decentralized Computing

The computing landscape faces a critical bottleneck: powerful resources remain locked in centralized platforms while blockchain applications desperately need accessible, verifiable computation.

Cysic Network emerges as the solution, pioneering ComputeFi—the financialization of compute resources.

This comprehensive guide explores how Cysic transforms GPUs, ASICs, and servers into a programmable marketplace, enabling zero-knowledge proofs, AI inference, and mining through blockchain coordination.

Discover the CYS token's role, network architecture, and why this infrastructure could reshape Web3's computational future.





Key Takeaways:

Cysic Network pioneers ComputeFi by turning GPUs, ASICs, and compute cycles into verifiable on-chain assets

CYS token powers governance, compute access, and staking rewards through a dual-token model with CGT

The network operates via Proof-of-Compute consensus combining staked tokens with actual computational contribution

Cysic has processed over 10 million ZK proofs for production partners including ETHProof, Scroll, and Aleo

Vertically integrated hardware (ZK C1 chip, DogeBox miners) differentiates Cysic from software-only competitors





Cysic Network is a full-stack compute infrastructure that transforms computational power into verifiable, tradable on-chain assets. As crypto's first ComputeFi platform, Cysic enables developers, enterprises, and individuals to contribute compute resources (GPUs, ASICs, CPUs) or request computation for zero-knowledge proofs, AI inference, and mining workloads. Built as an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain using Cosmos CDK, Cysic launched its mainnet on September 24, 2025, and has already processed 13 million transactions for over 1.35 million users across 260,000+ nodes. The network operates through a Proof-of-Compute consensus mechanism that combines staking with computational contribution, creating a decentralized marketplace where compute becomes as liquid and accessible as digital currency.

Aspect Cysic Network CYS Token Nature Full-stack Layer 1 blockchain platform Native utility token Function Decentralized compute infrastructure coordinating workloads Medium of exchange, governance, and network security Purpose Matches compute providers with task requesters Enables staking, pays fees, rewards participants Scope Entire ecosystem including consensus, hardware, marketplace Economic instrument within the ecosystem Comparison Similar to Ethereum (the network) Similar to ETH (the token)

The relationship mirrors Ethereum and ETH: Cysic Network provides the infrastructure, protocols, and marketplace, while CYS tokens power transactions, secure consensus through staking, and grant governance rights via CGT (Cysic Governance Token) conversion.





Compute resources exist across isolated platforms—cloud providers control AI infrastructure, prover services monopolize ZK workloads, and mining pools dominate hashpower. Developers must navigate multiple vendors, each with proprietary systems and opaque pricing. Cysic aggregates these fragmented resources into a unified marketplace accessible through standardized APIs, eliminating vendor lock-in and enabling true compute liquidity.

Traditional cloud computing requires blind trust in centralized providers. Users cannot verify that workloads executed correctly or that results haven't been tampered with. Cysic implements cryptographic verification through zero-knowledge proofs for ZK workloads, redundancy checks for AI inference, and Byzantine Fault Tolerant consensus for data integrity, making every computation provably correct.

GPUs sit idle during off-peak hours, ASIC miners operate single-purpose workloads, and developers overpay for compute during demand spikes. Cysic's dynamic marketplace matches unused capacity with real-time demand, allowing hardware to switch between ZK proving, AI inference, and mining based on profitability, maximizing utilization and reducing costs.

AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure dominate compute access, creating pricing power and excluding users without credit cards or KYC. Cysic democratizes access through permissionless participation—anyone can contribute a smartphone or desktop GPU and earn tokens, while requesters pay only for verified results without gatekeepers.









Cysic was founded by a team combining expertise in silicon design, blockchain infrastructure, and cryptographic acceleration.

The project emerged from recognizing that sophisticated decentralized applications—whether Ethereum rollups needing zkSNARK proofs or AI services requiring verifiable inference—were bottlenecked by expensive, centralized compute.

Unlike software-only protocols, Cysic invested in full-stack vertical integration, designing proprietary ZK ASICs (the C1 chip) alongside blockchain coordination.

Since early research in 2022, the network has evolved through hardware prototypes to mainnet launch in September 2025, establishing partnerships with ETHProof, Succinct, Scroll, Aleo, and other leading ZK projects while processing over 10 million zero-knowledge proofs.









ComputeFi financializes computation by turning GPU cycles, ASIC hashes, and proof generation into tradable primitives. The platform is hardware-agnostic (supporting any compute device), workload-agnostic (handling ZK, AI, mining, HPC), verifiable (using cryptography and consensus), and composable (integrable via APIs). This creates a unified economy where developers request tasks, providers execute them, and verifiers ensure correctness—all coordinated on-chain.

Built on Cosmos CDK using CometBFT's Byzantine Fault Tolerance, Cysic innovates with Proof-of-Compute consensus that weights both staked CYS tokens and actual computational contribution. Validators must stake tokens and provide compute to participate, tolerating up to one-third malicious nodes. This ensures network security correlates with real work performed, not just capital locked.

Cysic's architecture separates concerns across layers: (1) Hardware Layer—physical devices from phones to data centers; (2) Consensus Layer—Proof-of-Compute validation; (3) Execution Layer—smart contracts handling job scheduling and bridging; (4) Product Layer—domain-specific modules for ZK proving, AI inference, and mining. This modularity allows upgrades at any layer without disrupting others, accelerating innovation.

Unlike competitors relying solely on commodity GPUs, Cysic designs proprietary silicon. The ZK C1 chip delivers 10-100× efficiency over GPUs for zkSNARK operations, while DogeBox 1 miners enable consumer participation with dual DOGE/CYS earnings. ZK-Air (developer portable) and ZK-Pro (enterprise datacenter) products extend the hardware stack, ensuring real supply meets protocol demand.

Cysic serves production workloads today: over 10 million ZK proofs generated for partners like ETHProof and Scroll, AI inference framework supporting Llama 3-8B and QwQ-32B models, and mining integration via DogeBox (10,000+ pre-orders). This operational traction differentiates Cysic from theoretical compute networks, proving scalability with measurable adoption.





Cysic coordinates four key actors: Compute Contributors provide raw computational power from devices ranging from smartphones to industrial ASIC clusters, earning CYS rewards for completed tasks.

Task Requesters—rollup operators, AI developers, miners—submit workloads specifying requirements like GPU memory or deadlines.

Verifiers independently validate results through cryptographic checks (for ZK proofs), redundancy (for AI inference), or hash verification (for mining), anchoring network trust.

Validators stake CYS tokens, participate in Proof-of-Compute consensus, and secure the blockchain itself, facing slashing penalties for malicious behavior. This role separation ensures no single party controls the marketplace while maintaining verifiability at every step.





CYS has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens (fixed, non-inflationary). Distribution allocates:

40.19% – Ecosystem Incentive : Grants, bounties, mining rewards, and staking incentives distributed dynamically with gradual DAO handover

23.62% – Investors : Seed and Series A backers; 12-month cliff + 12-month linear vesting (not stakeable while locked)

12.11% – Contributors : Core team allocation; 12-month cliff + 36-month linear vesting (not stakeable while locked)

16.08% – Community Incentives & Liquidity : Testnet participants, NFT campaign rewards, governance airdrops, and initial liquidity provision

8% – Foundation Treasury: Protocol operations, research, and upgrades; 12-month cliff + 24-month linear vesting, DAO-controlled post-launch

Token Launch: Q4 2025 (TGE), with airdrop claims available immediately. The vesting structure ensures long-term alignment—locked tokens cannot be staked until vested, preventing premature dumping while rewarding sustained contribution.





Staking CYS mints CGT (Cysic Governance Token) at a 1:1 ratio, granting voting power on protocol upgrades, economic parameters, validator elections, and community fund management. This non-transferable governance token ensures only active network participants shape Cysic's evolution, preventing governance attacks by passive holders. Proposals and voting occur on-chain transparently.

Compute providers reserve CYS to run provers, AI nodes, or mining tasks, with priority determined by stake size and historical performance. Higher stakes unlock better task allocation and faster payouts. Dynamic incentives adjust based on real workload demand—if ZK proof requests surge, CYS stakers directing resources to ZK proving earn proportionally more.

CYS aligns economic incentives across three groups: Compute Providers earn yield by supplying hardware and executing workloads; Stakers secure consensus by locking CYS and receive block rewards; Contributors gain retroactive rewards for mainnet participation, campaigns, or ecosystem building. All rewards flow through CYS, tying demand directly to network usage growth.









Cysic's roadmap through 2026 focuses on scaling hardware production, launching AI marketplaces, and progressive decentralization.

The ZK hardware line advances from FPGA prototypes to mass-producing ZK-Air and ZK-Pro devices powered by the C1 chip.

DogeBox production ramps to meet demand from 10,000+ pre-orders while R&D explores next-generation miner nodes.

AI services expand with serverless inference endpoints (late 2025) supporting models like Llama 3-8B, followed by training job marketplaces where users can deploy custom agents.

Network governance gradually transitions to DAO control as the community assumes treasury management and protocol parameter decisions, fulfilling Cysic's vision of making compute a universal public good.









Render Network and IO.net rent GPUs for AI but lack ZK verification or mining integration; Succinct and RiscZero provide ZK proving services but don't extend to AI or flexible workloads; Akash Network offers general compute but without cryptographic verifiability; traditional mining pools tokenize hashpower but can't reallocate resources dynamically. Cysic competes with fragmented compute platforms:andrent GPUs for AI but lack ZK verification or mining integration;andprovide ZK proving services but don't extend to AI or flexible workloads;offers general compute but without cryptographic verifiability; traditional mining pools tokenize hashpower but can't reallocate resources dynamically.

Cysic's advantages include full-stack vertical integration (proprietary silicon to consensus layer), workload agnosticism (ZK + AI + mining in one marketplace), proven adoption (10M+ ZK proofs for production partners), and end-to-end verifiability through Proof-of-Compute consensus—no competitor combines these strengths.





Cysic Network pioneers ComputeFi by transforming GPUs, ASICs, and compute cycles into verifiable on-chain assets.

Through innovative Proof-of-Compute consensus, vertically integrated hardware (ZK C1 chip, DogeBox miners), and a modular architecture supporting ZK proofs, AI inference, and mining, Cysic delivers what competitors cannot: a unified, liquid marketplace for decentralized computation.

With 10 million proofs already processed, 260,000+ active nodes, and strategic partnerships across the ZK ecosystem, Cysic proves ComputeFi isn't theoretical—it's operational infrastructure reshaping Web3's computational foundation today.





Excited about Cysic's groundbreaking ComputeFi network?

